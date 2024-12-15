These CNN Anchors Look Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free

Aside from reporting the latest news, one of the jobs of CNN anchors is to look camera-ready, and that means presenting themselves with a full face of makeup while on air. It's not always easy getting glammed, especially if they're in a hurry or getting set to present during the early morning hours. Of course, it never hurts to have a professional makeup artist on set, especially with the high-definition technology these days that shows every minute detail.

Once they're off-screen, the first thing many anchors do is remove all their makeup. "I use makeup remover wipes before I wash, then I always double [cleanse]. Even on a shortened schedule, I try to do that," CNN's Abby Phillip told InStyle. She added, "It's so tough, being on TV and wearing TV makeup is a totally different animal." It's definitely tasking on the skin to wear loads of makeup every day, which is why it's not surprising many anchors let their faces breathe from time to time, and if fans ran into them on the streets, we bet they wouldn't recognize them at all.