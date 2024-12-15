These CNN Anchors Look Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free
Aside from reporting the latest news, one of the jobs of CNN anchors is to look camera-ready, and that means presenting themselves with a full face of makeup while on air. It's not always easy getting glammed, especially if they're in a hurry or getting set to present during the early morning hours. Of course, it never hurts to have a professional makeup artist on set, especially with the high-definition technology these days that shows every minute detail.
Once they're off-screen, the first thing many anchors do is remove all their makeup. "I use makeup remover wipes before I wash, then I always double [cleanse]. Even on a shortened schedule, I try to do that," CNN's Abby Phillip told InStyle. She added, "It's so tough, being on TV and wearing TV makeup is a totally different animal." It's definitely tasking on the skin to wear loads of makeup every day, which is why it's not surprising many anchors let their faces breathe from time to time, and if fans ran into them on the streets, we bet they wouldn't recognize them at all.
Abby Phillip enjoyed some fun in the sun
Megyn Kelly may have turned down a job at CNN, but "Inside Politics Sunday" anchor Abby Phillip has been with the network since 2017, so she's quite a familiar face to viewers. She always looks poised and confident even under the hot lights, but Phillip let her hair down during a family trip to the West Indies over the Thanksgiving holiday. "In my favorite part of the world with my favorite people. Always grateful for this incredible life. Thank you God for another year," she wrote on Instagram. While hanging out in the pool with her husband, Marcus Richardson, Phillip ditched the heavy television makeup for an au naturel look. She later added a bit of makeup for dinner, but with her flawless skin, she didn't need any at all.
It seems Thanksgiving trips are a tradition for Phillip's family, as it falls around her birthday as well. The previous year, she frolicked on an undisclosed beach location. "Beach, family, soca music. Couldn't ask for more," she shared. Phillip looked absolutely glowing as she posed with her toddler daughter, Naomi Angelina Richardson, in the blue water with boats floating in the background. "Well earned and definitely well deserved!!" a fan commented.
Rosemary Church keeps her look low-maintenance while traveling
Rosemary Church has been a longtime anchor for CNN, which came under fire during the 2024 presidential debate, so she's a pro at getting glammed up for her segments. In 2018, she shared a behind-the-scenes pic of herself in the makeup chair before her show and told fans, "Marvelous #makeup #magic brought to you by the very radiant Renea — prepping me for air each night. I'll have all your global #news at the top of the hour. Standby!"
Church looks much different when she doesn't have to worry about looking perfect for millions of viewers, but she still had that radiant glow even without makeup during a trip to the south of France in September 2024. "Fun travels from Provence to the French Riviera on our multi-adventure Backroads trip with 19 new & wonderful friends ... biking, hiking & kayaking our way from Nice to Saint-Paul-de-Vence ... Antibes to Sainte Maxime ... Saint-Tropez to Cannes ... ending our tour de France in Théoule-sur-Mer after a dip in the Mediterranean & a spin across the Côte d'Azur in a speeding zodiac," she wrote on Instagram. With so many activities, it's no wonder Church didn't bother glamming herself up.
Kate Bolduan looks much younger without makeup
Kate Bolduan likes to keep her makeup pretty natural while working at CNN, but fans definitely wouldn't have recognized her with her face completely devoid of any product. On February 6, 2024, she showed off her bare mug with a hospital selfie after undergoing surgery and told fans, "First day of the rest of my life with a new (and improved) back." Gone was her usual poised demeanor, and instead, she rocked a funny scowl and some devil horns. Without a stitch of makeup on, Bolduan looked more like a college student than a 41-year-old television news anchor.
Several weeks later, Bolduan was back at the hospital, but just for a check-up with her doctor — and she was again makeup-free. "2 weeks post op with the man who literally has my back and saved my back. Even though your 'trust the process' and 'gradual' mantra make me want to scream..... [love] you boss," she cheekily captioned her update.
Zain Asher celebrated her birthday with a bare face
Zain Asher loves a soft glam look when she's on "One World with Zain Asher and Bianna Golodryga" and is often seen with a slight smokey eye and light pink lips. However, she chose to go sans makeup for a 40th birthday meal with her husband, Steve Peoples. As shared on Instagram on August 28, 2023, Asher rocked her off-duty look with her bare face, proving that she looked much younger than her 40 years. "It's official. The first digit of my age is no longer a 3! Thank you to my incredible hubby for planning the most delightful weekend away. Nothing but gratitude for this milestone," she stated.
Asher again showed off her makeup-free face with a shot of her inside a recording studio in March 2022. "Finished recording my audiobook! #WhereTheChildrenTakeUs is out on April 26," she announced to her fans. Seeing as only her voice was recorded, it made sense that the CNN anchor decided to ditch the makeup for the day.
Bianna Golodryga ditched her signature eyeliner
Bianna Golodryga often sports a sleek winged eyeliner look in front of the cameras, and it plays up her blue eyes beautifully. Even when she's talking about serious issues such as antisemitism and climate change, she always looks put-together. Fans got to catch a glimpse of her unmade face, however, in a September 25, 2024, Instagram post celebrating her husband, Peter R. Orszag. "14 years married to my best friend, who still makes me laugh, who teaches our kids to have a strong work ethic, and shares my preference for sweats over fancy clothes any day. Happy anniversary Peter," she gushed.
Fellow CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins like to keep her relationship private, but it's clear Golodryga has no problem shouting out her love of Orszag to the world. Two years prior, she had shared another anniversary selfie with her husband and was, again, makeup-free. "12 years. Here's to many dozens more. Happy anniversary, @porszag. I love you," she tweeted. A fan replied, "One of the most beautiful anchors on TV!" Either with or without makeup, Golodryga is indeed an eye-catching CNN contributor.