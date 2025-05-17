Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Call her granny. Marla Maples is going to be a first-time grandma! With her daughter Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos about to welcome their first child together, Maples is over the moon and is counting down the days until she meets her grandchild (spoiler alert: it's a boy!). And she's celebrating the happy news by sharing a throwback photo with her parents on Instagram, taken when Tiffany was just a tiny baby. It featured a makeup-free Maples sharing a precious moment with her folks as they gathered around her daughter. "Count down to baby & feeling the sweet spirit of GrandStan & Granna Ann," she captioned the photo (shown below). She then tagged Tiffany in the post.

Aside from putting her killer legs on display, the ex-wife of Donald Trump is no stranger to showing off her makeup-free face in photos. A former beauty queen and model, she learned how to take care of her skin at a young age and is an advocate for women's health and wellness. In 2016, she revealed to Charleston Grit how she'd managed to look youthful even in her 50s (she's now in her 60s). "I've always been committed to wellness," she explained. "So much of our inner and outer beauty comes from how we eat and how we play." She mentioned that she'd long given up dairy from her diet and tries to steer clear of sugar and gluten whenever she can. When it comes to makeup, "I try to maintain a natural look to protect my skin from too many products/ingredients," said Maples. She also revealed how she feels about plastic surgery.

