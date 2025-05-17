Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Call her granny. Marla Maples is going to be a first-time grandma! With her daughter Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos about to welcome their first child together, Maples is over the moon and is counting down the days until she meets her grandchild (spoiler alert: it's a boy!). And she's celebrating the happy news by sharing a throwback photo with her parents on Instagram, taken when Tiffany was just a tiny baby. It featured a makeup-free Maples sharing a precious moment with her folks as they gathered around her daughter. "Count down to baby & feeling the sweet spirit of GrandStan & Granna Ann," she captioned the photo (shown below). She then tagged Tiffany in the post.
Aside from putting her killer legs on display, the ex-wife of Donald Trump is no stranger to showing off her makeup-free face in photos. A former beauty queen and model, she learned how to take care of her skin at a young age and is an advocate for women's health and wellness. In 2016, she revealed to Charleston Grit how she'd managed to look youthful even in her 50s (she's now in her 60s). "I've always been committed to wellness," she explained. "So much of our inner and outer beauty comes from how we eat and how we play." She mentioned that she'd long given up dairy from her diet and tries to steer clear of sugar and gluten whenever she can. When it comes to makeup, "I try to maintain a natural look to protect my skin from too many products/ingredients," said Maples. She also revealed how she feels about plastic surgery.
Marla Maples prefers to age naturally
In 2020, Marla Maples took to Instagram to post a video of her morning routine from home while rocking a no-makeup look. She shared her tongue-cleaning techniques using a tongue-scraping tool (or a spoon, if you don't have one at home). "Looking beautiful," one of her followers gushed in the comments. Another joked that she somehow managed to make tongue-scraping look glamorous. In 2022, she also showcased her gorgeous complexion while enjoying a nice day out at the beach.
After years of wearing makeup, Donald Trump's ex-wife has become much more selective about the products she uses on her skin. She noted in her Charleston Grit interview that she prefers to highlight her features rather than just piling on the makeup to let her skin breathe. "A great gloss if you love your lips, mascara if you do the talking with your eyes," she cited as examples. "A few of my go-to brands are: Josie Maran and iT cosmetics."
With regard to cosmetic procedures, Maples admitted that she's not a huge fan of fillers and Botox. "I've seen some women who look good doing tiny touches but when overdone, it can drastically alter your appearance instead of making you look younger," she said. (Hear that, Kimberly Guilfoyle?). Personally, she'd much rather focus on her skincare and eating habits than rely on cosmetic enhancements. But then again, that's just her preference. "Since I do all I can to eat organically and use natural products, I personally choose not to use, much less inject anything, that's not natural to my own body's make-up," she added.