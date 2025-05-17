9-1-1 Stars Who Have Been Open About Their Sexuality In Real Life

"9-1-1" has long been lauded for it's representation of the LGBTQIA+ community, and some stars of the spinoff "9-1-1: Lone Star" have even been inspired to come out publicly because of it. However, particular attention has been paid to the actor who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley, Oliver Stark.

We'll start by saying Stark has never said that he's a member of the LGBTQIA+ community himself. In fact, at the time of this writing, the "9-1-1" star is in a relationship with real-life partner Hannah Gotesman, his longtime girlfriend. However, he has spoken extensively about how important it was for him to play a bisexual character on "9-1-1." After the 2024 episode that saw Buck kiss his friend Tommy Kinard, he gushed on "The Zach Sang Show," "I think it's really good representation." That, he explained, came from the fact that Buck's bisexuality was merely one detail about him. "This is one important aspect, but not his entire personality," Stark said.

Stark also made it clear that he had no time for the haters who criticized the show simply because his character was bisexual. Firstly, he shut down the complaints about Buck previously having dated women. "We're telling the story of a bisexual character here, which means he is attracted to more than one gender," he pointed out. He also called out the critics who were upset about the queer representation, since the show had always featured LGBTQIA+ characters. Stark's most important point, though, was that when he did defend the show, it wasn't so much a statement to haters as it was a message to LGBTQIA+ viewers. "There's nothing shameful about this," he said. As for those haters, he got them back in the best way possible. "We're already renewed for Season 8 ... go watch something else," he laughed.

