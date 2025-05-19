Sexyy Red Without Makeup Is Head-Turning

Sexyy Red is known for her ostentatious wigs, outfits, and cosmetics. In fact, Red is one of the celebs who look totally different with no makeup, as the "Pound Town" artist has shown on social media on multiple occasions. Taking to Instagram in May 2023, she uploaded a carousel with the caption "NO MAKEUP ON BIG SEXYY SUPA RAW," which was mostly true. The rapper uploaded multiple selfies in a revealing pink top as she accessorized with a "Big Sexyy" chain, glasses, and her signature red wig. As several fans were quick to point out, the caption was a little misleading. Red may not have slathered on the beauty products, but there was definitely some help from the makeup bag. She looked comparatively fresh-faced but seemingly had on eyelash extensions, glittery eyeshadow, and lip gloss.

The following year, Red inched closer to giving fans a look at her face sans makeup. She uploaded an Instagram carousel of mirror selfies in September 2024, where she sported a cropped gray tee and matching sweats. There were barely any products on the "SkeeYee" rapper's face besides small eyelash extensions and light lip gloss. The near-natural look earned her praise from fans. "How do yall call her ugly she literally the only artist that don't wear makeup," one defender wrote. Months later, she lost the extensions and gloss and showed off her bare-faced look. The untold truth about Red is that she may look even better makeup-free.

In January, Red posted a TikTok of her fanning out a stack of $100 bills as she wore a striped halter top with her real hair in a bun. Flashing racks was typical rapper behavior, but what made the video atypical was that Red was makeup-free except for light lip gloss. Not long after, she posted a clip with absolutely no makeup on.

