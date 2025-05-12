Matt Gaetz & Wife Ginger Expose How Much Of A Sham Their Marriage Is
It's time to add to the ever-growing list of weird things about Matt and Ginger Gaetz's marriage. The former U.S. Representative hosted his wife on his podcast, "The Anchormen Show with Matt Gaetz," and she seemingly didn't have loved the strange way Matt represented their marriage to his podcast listeners. The convo was certainly awkward, but it could run even deeper than that; it might reveal that these two are on different pages (more so than we thought).
Knowing the truth about Matt's political views, it's not much of a surprise that the topic of tradwives came up on the May 8 episode of his podcast. "Tradwife" is a term meaning "traditional wife," aka a wife who sticks to old gender norms within her marriage. A push toward conservatism means the tradwife lifestyle and related social media content are on the rise. TV anchor Dana Alexa joined Matt on his podcast and he asked her, "What is in your skill stack on the tradwife offer?" Rather than cooking and cleaning, like a tradwife would, Alexa said she's "the entertainment" for her partner while he cooks, and they discussed how setting "the vibe" is an important role. Matt then directed his attention to Ginger, who called in. He suggested that if it's tradwife-core to bring good vibes, maybe he hasn't been grateful enough for what Ginger does. Interestingly, Ginger was quick to reject the tradwife title.
If Ginger doesn't want to be a tradwife, she may be with the wrong guy
"When I am doing the dishes and cooking... you're always... doing vibe-setting things," Matt Gaetz told Ginger Gaetz on this podcast. He noted, "It sounds like... I'm not appreciative enough of that tradwife performance that you bring to my daily life." Ginger quickly chimed in saying, "Maybe it's not tradwife; maybe it's just the vibe wife." While both Matt and Ginger smiled, the subtext wasn't necessarily happy. Matt seemingly implied he does the household chores and that he might have wished that Ginger was more of a tradwife type. Yet, she preferred to avoid being referred to as a tradwife at all. Can we officially add her to the list of people who hate Matt Gaetz yet, or...?
Ginger then seemed to subtly reveal more about their marriage. "How many men say that a dog is their best friend, because they come home; they're excited to see him... We can do that, too. We can be excited to see you," she said. This suggests that even if a wife isn't a classic tradwife, she can still be a good partner by behaving the way a dog might when her husband gets home from work. Suffice it to say, pro-tradwife or not, this is still some pretty antiquated thinking. And the whole conversation implies that — at the very least — there may be some disagreement between the Gaetzes about marriage roles.