The Weirdest Things About Matt And Ginger Gaetz's Marriage

There appears to be a history of Matt Gaetz wanting to keep Ginger Gaetz out of the public eye. Considering Matt surrounds himself with the likes of Donald Trump and other people with rather large egos, this could be chalked up to wanting to have all the attention on himself. However, eagle-eyed social media sleuths have noticed that Ginger has been a staple online for quite some time — even making the rounds with a selfie to complain about the "Barbie" movie.

Whereas it's clear that Ginger has been a presence in her own right, it's weird that her husband doesn't seem to mention her much. In fact, his reputation for being an irresponsible playboy precedes him. Besides being accused of paying an underage girl for sex, Matt has a history of bragging to his congressional colleagues about his sexcapades. A confidant of his, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to over a decade in prison for some of the salacious behavior Greenberg claims he and Matt participated in. Greenberg's trial opened the door to having Matt's Venmo history published, which indicated the congressman was behaving more as a bachelor in his free time than trying to find a wife and settle down.

Matt has not been charged any crimes as of yet, but it hasn't stopped the politician from being scrutinized. With this in mind, keeping Ginger from the public view for so long certainly feels shady. This is especially notable when considering she seemingly wasn't the only person Matt tried to keep a secret.