The Weirdest Things About Matt And Ginger Gaetz's Marriage
The rise and fall of disgraced Florida politician Matt Gaetz was both swift and a long time coming. After pulling out of his 2024 nomination for Attorney General, it seems Gaetz has inspired a trend of cash grabs and continues to take trips to Mar-A-Lago to rub elbows. During the tumult of Matt's AG nomination and stepping aside, his wife, Ginger Gaetz, suddenly seemed to appear at his side. Considering Ginger isn't as bold and brash as other women in the Trump circle, it took many by surprise to learn that Matt had a wife at all. Especially with all the sexual scandals that have wrapped around the disgraced politician, Ginger sticking by his side is just the beginning of the questionable things about their marriage.
Ginger — who is 12 years younger than Matt — hails from California, a state the current GOP loves to throw under the bus. Matt and Ginger tied the knot in 2021 during an intimate ceremony on Catalina Island in Southern California. Their marriage is one of many odd things about the couple, as they previously announced they'd be getting married in 2022 before switching to a slapdash elopement. With a relationship that began at Mar-A-Lago, a revelation of a secret son, and out-of-pocket posts Ginger makes about her husband, here's a peek at some of the strange things about Ginger and Matt Gaetz's marriage.
Ginger Gaetz seems to know how to leverage her husband's ties to Trump to her own advantage
Ginger Gaetz and Matt Gaetz met at Mar-A-Lago during a fundraising event. Not only was it apparently love at first sight, but Ginger seemed to immediately want to gain access to the Trump family's inner circle. Following up their meet-cute, Ginger and Matt went on a date to attend a birthday party for Donald Trump Jr.'s then-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Since then, Ginger has repeatedly tried to insert herself into events at Mar-A-Lago, often posing alongside politicians like Lauren Boebert. On December 20, she took to X, formerly Twitter, to wish a happy birthday to "Colorado's fearless firecracker."
Ahead of Donald Trump's second term in office, many delegates, politicians, and global strategists are making the pilgrimage to Mar-A-Lago to discuss strategy, jockey for position, and attempt to gain the favor and trust of Trump. And it seems Ginger is happy to use her husband's position within the good graces of Trump to mingle with the upper echelon. Although, hopefully, she doesn't fall for the same plastic surgery mistakes many of the people she's been hanging out with have, like her husband, who has had a shocking transformation.
Matt Gaetz maybe tried to keep Ginger a secret
There appears to be a history of Matt Gaetz wanting to keep Ginger Gaetz out of the public eye. Considering Matt surrounds himself with the likes of Donald Trump and other people with rather large egos, this could be chalked up to wanting to have all the attention on himself. However, eagle-eyed social media sleuths have noticed that Ginger has been a staple online for quite some time — even making the rounds with a selfie to complain about the "Barbie" movie.
Whereas it's clear that Ginger has been a presence in her own right, it's weird that her husband doesn't seem to mention her much. In fact, his reputation for being an irresponsible playboy precedes him. Besides being accused of paying an underage girl for sex, Matt has a history of bragging to his congressional colleagues about his sexcapades. A confidant of his, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to over a decade in prison for some of the salacious behavior Greenberg claims he and Matt participated in. Greenberg's trial opened the door to having Matt's Venmo history published, which indicated the congressman was behaving more as a bachelor in his free time than trying to find a wife and settle down.
Matt has not been charged any crimes as of yet, but it hasn't stopped the politician from being scrutinized. With this in mind, keeping Ginger from the public view for so long certainly feels shady. This is especially notable when considering she seemingly wasn't the only person Matt tried to keep a secret.
Matt Gaetz referred to himself as a single parent while dating Ginger
When Matt Gaetz joined the ranks of stars making wild claims about kids, the internet wasted no time exploding into a frenzy. Waiting until 2020 to reveal he had an adopted child, Matt immediately used his son, Nestor Galban, for political clout. According to Roll Call, Matt got into a heated exchange with a congressional coworker over the heavy policing of the Black community, with Matt revealing the following day that he has a son of color. It came as a shock, since it was the first time he'd publicly mentioned having a child at all. It's worth noting that, in addition to not being biologically related, the two are also not legally related.
Matt Gaetz's self-proclaimed role as a "single step-parent" to Nestor Galban conveniently overlapped with his budding romance with Ginger Gaetz, whom he met just months prior to his shocking revelation. Neither Matt nor Ginger have any biological children.
Ginger credits Matt Gaetz's glow-up to their marriage
As much as Ginger Gaetz has kept out of the spotlight, she still uses her social media to stick out. In between posts gushing about Matt Gaetz and the Republican Party, Ginger seems to have a bit of a shady side. In several X posts, Ginger has shown some throwback photos of Matt next to current ones — all in an effort to highlight the transformation Matt has undergone during their relationship.
🫶🏼
Marriage looks great on you 😇 https://t.co/sQwbPCT2ZH pic.twitter.com/xfw7ciRVgy
— Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) October 27, 2023
As much as she wants to point out how marriage has made her husband glow up, it feels just a little bit mean to continually post unflattering photos of your significant other — especially as a means of taking credit for where he is now. If the tables were flipped, the internet would be eating Matt alive for dunking on his wife. It's giving "bitter wife," and their marriage is too young at the time of the posts Ginger made for that to be the case.
Ginger Gaetz continues to support Matt Gaetz, no matter the infidelities
When Matt Gaetz was thrust front and center after being tapped by Donald Trump for Attorney General, a media storm swirled around the politician. Dredging up his previous behaviors, the public was once again reminded of the controversy that has followed him. Amid the media storm, Ginger Gaetz stood by her husband's side, fiercely defending him no matter what accusations were thrown his way.
In a poorly aged Instagram post, Ginger says, "Attorney General will look great on you." About a week later, Matt removed himself from consideration for AG, allowing the impeccable Pam Bondi to step in. The post she made to X the day Matt withdrew was also strange.
Alongside a photo of the couple ascending the Capitol steps, complete with a sparkle emoji, Ginger captioned it, "The end of an era." Standing by your man during tough times is one thing, but gazing at him with starry eyes while his Venmo history allegedly shows payments for soliciting sex from very young women? That's a whole other level. Even if the alleged behavior ended before Ginger entered the picture, it's hard to imagine someone so flamboyant about his exploits fully leaving it behind. Still, for now, the Gaetzes seem determined to weather any storm—together, sparkle emojis and all.