Greg Gutfeld & His Wife Elena's Age Gap Looks Worse In Rare Pic Together
Greg Gutfeld prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, a take radically different from the one he takes with his opinions on hot-button issues. He seems particularly protective of his marriage to Elena Moussa. Perhaps Gutfeld's 18-year age gap with his wife is part of the reason — as Karoline Leavitt has learned, it's tricky to discuss age-gap marriages. Motives aside, Moussa seems to be onboard with Gutfeld's approach. Even though the Russian photo editor and stylist often honors her bond with loved ones, she refrains from posting her husband and daughter on Instagram.
For his part, Gregfeld occasionally drops the rare picture of his wife, but those are becoming increasingly infrequent. At the time of writing, the last picture he shared of Moussa was in 2021. "My sister and wife together and no one has stabbed each other," he captioned the Instagram post. The picture featured the two women next to each other at a table, which put their age difference in full view, serving as a reminder of how young the wife of "The Five" co-host is.
Similarly, Moussa last posted her husband on Instagram in 2016 with a picture of him sitting on a sidewalk in Venice, California. Even though he was captured from behind and was wearing a youthful pink beanie, his profile gave away that he was a man in his 50s. "That's my best side," Gutfeld joked in the comments section. While they used to post pictures of the other here and there, they seldom posed next to each other. But the rare example that exists really shows their true age difference.
Greg Gutfeld and his wife's big age gap is hard to disguise
In August 2017, Greg Gutfeld and Elena Moussa put on their best effort for the wedding of former U.S. Navy Seal and Fox News contributor Rob O'Neill. "Looking dapper, he captioned the Instagram photo above showing him and his wife sitting at a table with their faces close together. Their proximity allowed for a detailed comparison of their complexions. Even though Moussa smiled from ear-to-ear, her skin remained smooth around her eyes and lips, showcasing her youthfulness.
While Gutfeld indeed cleaned up nicely, he still displayed the forehead and eye wrinkles of a nearly 53-year-old. His salt-and-pepper hair also contrasted with his wife's jet-black locks. Born on August 26, 1982, she had just turned 35 when the photo was taken. Even though their difference is glaring, it's seemingly never been an issue in their relationship. After all, they have been married for more than two decades.
Their relationship hasn't just defied their age gap. When Gutfeld and Moussa tied the knot in late 2004, they had known each other for just five months. Moussa was 21 when she crossed paths with the veteran journalist, who was editor-in-chief of Maxim U.K. at the time, during a conference in Portugal. Despite all the differences that seemingly stood in their way, Gutfeld knew she was the one. On day 3, they went on their first date. "And then she moved to London to be with me," he told the Daily Beast in 2015.