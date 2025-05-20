Greg Gutfeld & His Wife Elena's Age Gap Looks Worse In Rare Pic Together

Greg Gutfeld prefers to keep his personal life away from the spotlight, a take radically different from the one he takes with his opinions on hot-button issues. He seems particularly protective of his marriage to Elena Moussa. Perhaps Gutfeld's 18-year age gap with his wife is part of the reason — as Karoline Leavitt has learned, it's tricky to discuss age-gap marriages. Motives aside, Moussa seems to be onboard with Gutfeld's approach. Even though the Russian photo editor and stylist often honors her bond with loved ones, she refrains from posting her husband and daughter on Instagram.

For his part, Gregfeld occasionally drops the rare picture of his wife, but those are becoming increasingly infrequent. At the time of writing, the last picture he shared of Moussa was in 2021. "My sister and wife together and no one has stabbed each other," he captioned the Instagram post. The picture featured the two women next to each other at a table, which put their age difference in full view, serving as a reminder of how young the wife of "The Five" co-host is.

Similarly, Moussa last posted her husband on Instagram in 2016 with a picture of him sitting on a sidewalk in Venice, California. Even though he was captured from behind and was wearing a youthful pink beanie, his profile gave away that he was a man in his 50s. "That's my best side," Gutfeld joked in the comments section. While they used to post pictures of the other here and there, they seldom posed next to each other. But the rare example that exists really shows their true age difference.

