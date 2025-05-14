Kate Middleton Humiliated By Meghan Markle Fans Over Green Suit Mistake
Oh, how the tables have turned. Meghan Markle has constantly been accused of copying Kate Middleton's looks, but now the Duchess of Sussex seems to have led the charge on a recent outfit. The Princess of Wales was photographed wearing a Victoria Beckham pantsuit that costs a whopping $1201 on Farfetch. But Markle fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were not having it, calling out Middleton for wearing something similar that Markle sported, but making the outfit look worse.
"Basically the stale and boring version of what Meghan wore a couple of weeks ago," tweeted one person. Another X user quoted Oprah Winfrey, writing, "You can't be friends with someone who wants your life." Someone else said, "She is emulating Meghan but failing."
But it wasn't just comparison comments that had social media buzzing. People attacked the fit of Middleton's pantsuit, too. "Someone should have hemmed Kate's pants. They are too long and touching the ground," someone pointed out. (They're not wrong!) Granted, the outfits aren't exactly the same — Markle's is a light tan color, while Middleton is wearing a peculiar shade of green — but they are giving fraternal twin vibes.
There's an underlying issue with these fashion comparisons
The saddest part of this outfit situation is that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are infamously estranged, since their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, are feuding. These constant comparisons the public (and the royal family) make with these sister-in-laws are only going to make the rift deeper. Will the family feud ever end? Not likely anytime soon, especially when the people involved are forced to be up against each other.
Of course, neither the Princess of Wales nor the Duchess of Sussex are helping mend this falling out when they make it so obvious that they're copying each other in every way. Earlier this year, Markle was labeled a stalker over a lookalike Kate and William vision board snap, so it's not only clothes the women mirror with one another.
But the real losers in this pithy squabble are their kids. Because of their parents' beef, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis haven't really gotten to know their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to an insider at Us Weekly, Prince Harry did organize a Zoom meeting for the kiddos a few years ago. "Harry and Meghan are doing everything they can to make the world a better place and feel it would be wrong to rob their children of the opportunity of getting to know their cousins," the insider claimed back in 2022.