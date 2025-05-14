Kate Middleton Humiliated By Meghan Markle Fans Over Green Suit Mistake

Oh, how the tables have turned. Meghan Markle has constantly been accused of copying Kate Middleton's looks, but now the Duchess of Sussex seems to have led the charge on a recent outfit. The Princess of Wales was photographed wearing a Victoria Beckham pantsuit that costs a whopping $1201 on Farfetch. But Markle fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were not having it, calling out Middleton for wearing something similar that Markle sported, but making the outfit look worse.

"Basically the stale and boring version of what Meghan wore a couple of weeks ago," tweeted one person. Another X user quoted Oprah Winfrey, writing, "You can't be friends with someone who wants your life." Someone else said, "She is emulating Meghan but failing."

But it wasn't just comparison comments that had social media buzzing. People attacked the fit of Middleton's pantsuit, too. "Someone should have hemmed Kate's pants. They are too long and touching the ground," someone pointed out. (They're not wrong!) Granted, the outfits aren't exactly the same — Markle's is a light tan color, while Middleton is wearing a peculiar shade of green — but they are giving fraternal twin vibes.