Trump Gets Dragged Into Diddy Trial As Cassie Implicates Porn Star Who Once Targeted Donald
During her testimony at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, Cassie Ventura identified a former porn star as someone who had sexual encounters with the rapper and Ventura on multiple occasions. What made that extra noteworthy was that the ex-porn star, Jonathan Oddi, had a connection to both Diddy and Donald Trump. While appearing on the stand, Ventura identified several escorts, including Oddi, who was arrested in May 2018 for storming into the lobby of Trump National Doral Golf Club with a gun and an American flag. Police were called to the scene and exchanged fire with Oddi, who was wounded and arrested. At the time of his arrest, Oddi was ranting about Donald, Barack Obama, and Diddy — later, the gunman would reveal his connection to the hip-hop mogul.
Oddi was charged with attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary, and armed grand theft. Lawyers representing Oddi said in May 2018 that they did not know why the ex Dancing Bear performer decided to open fire at Donald's golf club. "Why did this happen? Much of our work will go towards answering that question," his lawyers said in a statement, as reported by the Miami Herald. The following year, the final police report shed a bit more light on Oddi's actions. According to the report, Oddi "wanted to direct attention to several political issues." After being detained, he continued ranting about Donald, saying, "Trump makes his money on gas." Prior to his arrest, Oddi showed an affinity for Melania Trump and posted a photo of her on Instagram. "#flotus rocks! She sets the example of mannerism. She counters Trumps aggressiveness," he wrote in the caption (via Fox News).
After his arrest, Oddi also shared sordid details about his relationship with Diddy.
Diddy had Jonathan Oddi sign a lucrative NDA
Besides their financial arrangement, one thing Jonathan Oddi and Sean "Diddy" Combs had in common was that they didn't care for Donald Trump. "He doesn't like [Barack] Obama. He doesn't like Trump. And, apparently, he doesn't like P. Diddy," a source told the Miami Herald in May 2018 after Oddi's arrest for firing a gun at Trump National Doral Golf Club.
Once he was in custody, Oddi shared how he knew Combs and then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. "I had sex with Cassie and Sean. Basically, he would m***urbate and tell me what to do to Cassie," the former porn star told authorities in a video that was released online. "I had like 15 encounters, and I heard lots of business ... I was like a sex slave," he added. Not only did Oddi say he had sexual encounters with Diddy, but the one-time stripper claimed that the Bad Boy Records honcho paid him off and had him sign a non-disclosure agreement worth $5 million. The NDA payoff may sound far-fetched, but Oddi's ex-wife said he asked for a divorce around the time he would have received the money from Diddy. "He kept on insisting that we sign the divorce paperwork, which I thought was very odd how he wanted to get things going so quickly," she told the Daily Mail on May 7, a week before Ventura identified Oddi in court.
Oddi, who is behind bars for the Trump golf course shooting, placed no blame on Ventura for his arrangement with Diddy. "I felt bad because I got along well with her and I think she is a decent person," he told NewsNation on May 14.