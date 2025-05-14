Trump Gets Dragged Into Diddy Trial As Cassie Implicates Porn Star Who Once Targeted Donald

During her testimony at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial, Cassie Ventura identified a former porn star as someone who had sexual encounters with the rapper and Ventura on multiple occasions. What made that extra noteworthy was that the ex-porn star, Jonathan Oddi, had a connection to both Diddy and Donald Trump. While appearing on the stand, Ventura identified several escorts, including Oddi, who was arrested in May 2018 for storming into the lobby of Trump National Doral Golf Club with a gun and an American flag. Police were called to the scene and exchanged fire with Oddi, who was wounded and arrested. At the time of his arrest, Oddi was ranting about Donald, Barack Obama, and Diddy — later, the gunman would reveal his connection to the hip-hop mogul.

Oddi was charged with attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary, and armed grand theft. Lawyers representing Oddi said in May 2018 that they did not know why the ex Dancing Bear performer decided to open fire at Donald's golf club. "Why did this happen? Much of our work will go towards answering that question," his lawyers said in a statement, as reported by the Miami Herald. The following year, the final police report shed a bit more light on Oddi's actions. According to the report, Oddi "wanted to direct attention to several political issues." After being detained, he continued ranting about Donald, saying, "Trump makes his money on gas." Prior to his arrest, Oddi showed an affinity for Melania Trump and posted a photo of her on Instagram. "#flotus rocks! She sets the example of mannerism. She counters Trumps aggressiveness," he wrote in the caption (via Fox News).

After his arrest, Oddi also shared sordid details about his relationship with Diddy.