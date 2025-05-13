Diddy's Behavior Toward Cassie's Husband In Court Verifies Our Suspicions
This article contains descriptions of physical abuse and domestic violence.
While the trial against the shady Sean "Diddy" Combs unfolds with its own twists and turns, it seems Diddy and his lawyers are attempting some courtroom tricks. So far, a family lawyer for Diddy already made a shocking slip-up by calling the prosecution names — but it appears that was just the beginning of Diddy's legal team's antics. On May 13, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura began her testimony, detailing a history of alleged physical and emotional abuse she claims to have endured during their time together. This testimony is supported by the damning video of Diddy allegedly brutally attacking Ventura. However, before Ventura could even take the stand, Diddy's legal team already tried to pull a fast one on her by requesting that Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, be removed from the courtroom.
According to the Daily Mail, Diddy's lawyers requested Fine leave the courtroom during Ventura's testimony as they might want to include Fine as a witness at a later date — an interesting move since they seemingly had no problem with Fine's presence the day prior, when a witness named Daniel Phillip detailed several of his alleged sexual encounters with Diddy and Ventura. The legal team's attempt to bar Fine from court during Ventura's testimony now seems to confirm two suspicions: that Diddy is scared of what the "Me & You" singer has to say and that he's possibly attempting to gut her means of emotional support during what's sure to be difficult testimony. All of this was made even stranger by the fact that Fine and Diddy have a history together.
Diddy reportedly knew Cassie's husband Alex Fine long before the trial
When Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura moved on quickly with her now-husband, Alex Fine, the connection among the three people wasn't fully realized. According to a source that leaked it to People, Fine was possibly hired by Diddy to be Ventura's personal trainer. While Diddy claims this contributed to why he and Ventura split up, Fine and Ventura didn't make their relationship public until several months after her breakup with the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, which just adds another shady layer to why Diddy might not want Fine in the courtroom.
Notably, when Ventura personally sued the "I Need A Girl" rapper, Diddy moved to settle the lawsuit overnight. Perhaps there's something Diddy is embarrassed about, both within the lawsuit and within the courtroom — and he doesn't want Fine to hear it. Or, he wants to mess with the eight-month pregnant Ventura while she gives heart wrenching testimony. Just like with Diddy's attention-seeking behavior during jury selection, it seems like the bad boy rapper is more inclined to make a mess of the trial than seek justice.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.