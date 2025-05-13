Diddy's Behavior Toward Cassie's Husband In Court Verifies Our Suspicions

This article contains descriptions of physical abuse and domestic violence.

While the trial against the shady Sean "Diddy" Combs unfolds with its own twists and turns, it seems Diddy and his lawyers are attempting some courtroom tricks. So far, a family lawyer for Diddy already made a shocking slip-up by calling the prosecution names — but it appears that was just the beginning of Diddy's legal team's antics. On May 13, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura began her testimony, detailing a history of alleged physical and emotional abuse she claims to have endured during their time together. This testimony is supported by the damning video of Diddy allegedly brutally attacking Ventura. However, before Ventura could even take the stand, Diddy's legal team already tried to pull a fast one on her by requesting that Ventura's husband, Alex Fine, be removed from the courtroom.

According to the Daily Mail, Diddy's lawyers requested Fine leave the courtroom during Ventura's testimony as they might want to include Fine as a witness at a later date — an interesting move since they seemingly had no problem with Fine's presence the day prior, when a witness named Daniel Phillip detailed several of his alleged sexual encounters with Diddy and Ventura. The legal team's attempt to bar Fine from court during Ventura's testimony now seems to confirm two suspicions: that Diddy is scared of what the "Me & You" singer has to say and that he's possibly attempting to gut her means of emotional support during what's sure to be difficult testimony. All of this was made even stranger by the fact that Fine and Diddy have a history together.

