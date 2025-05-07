Diddy's Lawyer Makes Shocking Slip-Up & We Can't Believe What He Said

While the trial of disgraced and shady rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs unfolds, it appears as if his legal team is opting to get a bit messy. Lawyer Mark Geragos — who technically represents Diddy's mother Janice Combs, but has become a major presence at the jury selection and subsequent trial of Diddy — said some upsetting things on his "Two Angry Men" podcast. During a rather unruly and unfiltered moment alongside co-host and TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Geragos referred to the team prosecuting Diddy as "a six-pack of white women." This resulted in a swift rebuke from Judge Arun Subramanian.

Per the New York Post, Subramanian pulled Geragos aside to give him a stern talking to. Subramanian called Geragos's comments "outrageous," and said that this type of language "would not be tolerated." While Diddy's own behavior has been attention-seeking during the jury selection, it appears Geragos — who again, is not Diddy's lawyer, but his daughter Teny Geragos is on Diddy's official legal team — is also trying to keep the spotlight on himself. However, he admitted to Subramanian that he is in communication with Diddy "with great frequency" and happens to have his own ideas as to why the disgraced fashion mogul is being put on trial.

During the meeting between Mark Geragos and Judge Subramanian, the lawyer admitted he believes Diddy is being targeted due to his race — possibly in an attempt to justify his own shady characterization of the prosecution. However, Diddy's actual legal team is barred from using this tactic.

