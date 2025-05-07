Diddy's Lawyer Makes Shocking Slip-Up & We Can't Believe What He Said
While the trial of disgraced and shady rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs unfolds, it appears as if his legal team is opting to get a bit messy. Lawyer Mark Geragos — who technically represents Diddy's mother Janice Combs, but has become a major presence at the jury selection and subsequent trial of Diddy — said some upsetting things on his "Two Angry Men" podcast. During a rather unruly and unfiltered moment alongside co-host and TMZ founder Harvey Levin, Geragos referred to the team prosecuting Diddy as "a six-pack of white women." This resulted in a swift rebuke from Judge Arun Subramanian.
Per the New York Post, Subramanian pulled Geragos aside to give him a stern talking to. Subramanian called Geragos's comments "outrageous," and said that this type of language "would not be tolerated." While Diddy's own behavior has been attention-seeking during the jury selection, it appears Geragos — who again, is not Diddy's lawyer, but his daughter Teny Geragos is on Diddy's official legal team — is also trying to keep the spotlight on himself. However, he admitted to Subramanian that he is in communication with Diddy "with great frequency" and happens to have his own ideas as to why the disgraced fashion mogul is being put on trial.
During the meeting between Mark Geragos and Judge Subramanian, the lawyer admitted he believes Diddy is being targeted due to his race — possibly in an attempt to justify his own shady characterization of the prosecution. However, Diddy's actual legal team is barred from using this tactic.
Diddy's legal team is trying to take their strategy outside the courtroom
Sean "Diddy" Combs's actual legal team — Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos — have accepted that they cannot argue Diddy was "targeted" by the prosecution because he's Black, according to the New York Post. In fact, they've more or less agreed to keep race out of it. This could be why Teny's father, Mark Geragos, felt compelled to bring it up on his podcast, possibly thinking they'd found a loophole. However, considering everything we know about the allegations against Diddy, his legal team certainly has an uphill battle no matter the strategy.
Since Mark is not listed as a lawyer for Diddy, he's been making his court appearances by sitting in the section of the court designated for Diddy's family and friends. It appears his antics are going to continue to be under scrutiny from Judge Arun Subramanian. Per The New York Post, after the judge scolded Mark for running his mouth, he warned Mark, "I'm going to be watching and I'm going to be listening." He then asserted he would be tuning in to Mark's podcast to ensure the lawyer is following orders. "As long as you subscribe, I'm all for it," was Mark's response. Who needs Diddy's trial to be televised when all the drama is unfolding on podcasts anyway?