Is Diddy's Trial Going To Be Televised? Why His Case Won't Get The Depp V. Heard Treatment

If anybody is hoping that the upcoming Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial will be a televised trainwreck like the now-infamous Depp v. Heard media frenzy fiasco, they're going to be sorely disappointed. Instead, they'll have to settle for hastily scribbled court sketches and nightly news updates, as a 1946 procedural ruling banned all "electronic media" from inside federal criminal courtrooms. It's the reason why R. Kelly's Chicago case wasn't broadcast either. In fact, he fared even better — aside from catching a 30-year prison sentence — as journalists were barred from covering many aspects of his trial.

However, much like Kelly's public shaming, the shady side of Diddy is likely to be exposed even further during proceedings. Everything we already know about the Diddy allegations is disturbing enough. Still, things are guaranteed only to get worse as witnesses and alleged victims take to the stand. But the rapper clearly remains confident — or, if there's any weight to the avalanche of accusations leveled against him, just arrogant and delusional — about being vindicated, as he refused the plea deal offered by prosecutors that would have resulted in a lesser sentence should he lose the case.

According to CBS News, Diddy was all smiles and swagger, waving to his supporters in the public gallery as he strode into the courtroom on Friday, hugging his attorney before pleading not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

