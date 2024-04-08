Diddy's 5 Closest Celeb Friends Who Are Uncomfortably Quiet Amid Allegations

Amid his legal woes, Sean "Diddy" Combs is seemingly on his own as his famous friends have yet to publicly show support or defend him. For a refresher, Diddy's legal problems started back in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of sexual assault during their years-long relationship. Though Diddy nipped the lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement, his troubles were far from over.

In recent times, the Bad Boys Records founder has been facing multiple lawsuits from different parties accusing him of sexual misconduct. In a February 2024 filing, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. accused Diddy of soliciting underage sex workers among other allegations. But while the Diddy has long denied all allegations, many can't help but wonder about the lack of support from his Hollywood friends. "No one is saying anything because they have gone to his parties," a source explained to Us Weekly.

Additionally, Diddy, who has become famous for throwing some of the biggest parties in Hollywood reportedly films his events. "All the big stars went to his parties. And if they were wilding out, taking drugs, and participating in orgies — they're likely on camera," the insider added. While a few have spoken out about Diddy, the silence from his closest friends is deafening.