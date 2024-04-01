Celebs Who Are Speaking Out About Diddy
The streets are talking — and it's Sean "Diddy" Combs' name in the mix. The rap mogul is at the center of a lot of chatter amid damning accusations and lawsuits that claim he may be a part of a sex trafficking scheme. While the rapper has managed to build one of the most successful careers in the music industry, he did so while racking up a long history of violent behavior that has mostly flown under the radar. Many believe his money and power are to blame, as Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment label has remained a fixture in the rap community for decades.
Allegations against the music executive sprang forth after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, filed a massive lawsuit against him in fall 2023. The "Me & U" singer alleged that Diddy was responsible for years of abuse during their 10-year on-and-off relationship, including shocking claims of rape and forcing the singer to take part in various sexual acts with sex workers for Diddy's enjoyment. Combs has maintained his innocence amidst the accusations.
While Cassie and Diddy settled the lawsuit just a day after it was filed in court, federal agents raided the music mogul's properties in March 2024 as part of an investigation into sex trafficking crimes. Now the media is looking at many of Combs' former allies, friends, and fellow artists for their reactions to the damning news that he might not be the man many thought him to be. Here's a look at all the celebs who are speaking out about Diddy.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Usher says 'very curious things' went down at Puff Mansion
Usher's relationship with Diddy began when, as a young teen, he was sent to the rap mogul's mansion by his mentor, L.A. Reid. To learn from one of the best in the business, the "Yeah" singer began living with Sean Combs, getting an inside look at his over-the-top lifestyle. In a 2016 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Usher opened up about his experience living at Puff Mansion, at "about 14 or 15" years old, which left an indelible mark on his adolescence.
Acknowledging that there were "very curious things taking place" at Diddy's New York home, the singer revealed, "I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it." But a young Usher was not accustomed to seeing whatever he was exposed to at the time. "I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild," he confessed. Stern then implied that the crib was "filled with chicks and orgying like nonstop." The R&B legend wouldn't get into any details.
However, when the father of four was asked whether he would send his own kids to Diddy's home, the answer was clear: "Hell no." Notably, though, Usher previously told Rolling Stone in 2004 that Diddy introduced him to "a totally different set of s**t — sex, specifically," adding, "There was always girls around. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen."
Aubrey O'Day says karma is at play in Diddy's case
Aubrey O'Day had a tumultuous relationship with Diddy throughout the time she starred on MTV's hit reality show, "Making the Band." They met when O'Day became part of Diddy's girl group Danity Kane. While they went on to become platinum-selling artists, Danity Kane officially disbanded in 2009 after arguments over their direction led to strife between Diddy and the remaining members.
O'Day was famously fired before the group's official disbanding, claiming her overtly sexualized image wasn't cohesive with Danity Kane's marketing strategy. The singer has been vocal about her negative relationship with the music executive ever since their relationship dissolved, claiming he overlooked her talent and played dirty in his management. Now, as the spotlight shines on Diddy and his potential involvement in a sex trafficking scheme, O'Day claims that she predicted his downfall years ago.
Posting to her Instagram Story (via People) in March 2024, the singer wrote, "What you sow, you shall reap," adding, "I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured. There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late.'" She also posted past clips of her disagreeing with Diddy during "Making the Band," pointing out, "Respectfully, I've been telling y'all this for 2 decades and did anyone listen? No."
50 Cent reckons Diddy is 'done'
50 Cent is not one to mince words, and the rapper is clapping back at Diddy amidst all the abuse allegations surrounding the music mogul. While 50 Cent (real name Curtis James Jackson III) and Sean Combs have run in the same circles for years, their relationship is complex, and they notably have a history of publicly taking shots at each other.
In March 2024, the "In Da Club" hitmaker laid into the Bad Boy Entertainment head after the mother of his child, Daphne Joy, was named in a lawsuit against Diddy that alleged he paid Joy monthly services as a sex worker. Posting photos from the federal raids on Diddy's properties, the rapper wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done. They don't come like that unless they got a case."
50 Cent also called out Joy, posting photos of her walking alongside Diddy. "You moved a mile away in hopes of having another baby with me but I was busy," he tweeted. "So you moved back and then you started receiving money from Brother Love. Now here we are, little sex worker," referring to Diddy by his controversial, rebranded nickname "Brother Love."
Rodney Jones filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Diddy
Diddy's former producer, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, came out against the embattled star in a major lawsuit filed in February 2024. As The New York Times reported, Jones claimed that while he was working with Sean Combs on his album, "The Love Album: Off the Grid," the rapper touched him without consent and attempted to "groom" Jones into participating in sex acts with another male. At the time, the producer had been living with the Bad Boy Entertainment head for months while working on the record.
Jones also claims he was forced to drink drug-laced tequila while at Combs' home, only to wake up in the early morning hours naked with a sex worker sleeping beside him. The producer also alleged that the rap mogul used threats and money to coerce him to "solicit sex workers and perform sex acts to the pleasure of Mr. Combs." Moreover, according to Jones, Diddy didn't pay him what he was owed for his work on the album, and has since launched a crowdfunding campaign entitled "Help Me Sue Sean 'Diddy' Combs.'"
The hip-hop mogul disputed the claims, however, with his attorney Shawn Holley asserting, "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 billion lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," adding, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."
Kanye West claimed Diddy was working with the FBI
Kanye West made some bold claims about Sean "Diddy" Combs in a resurfaced interview that was previously removed but has been reposted to X (and deleted again) following the rapper's legal troubles. While speaking with "Drink Champs" in 2022, West alleged that Combs cut a deal with the FBI to escape arrest. He also accused the Kardashian family of kidnapping his child, arguing that many rappers refused to come to his aid including Diddy, whom the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker alleged was working with federal agents to take him down.
"The reason why you gotta talk is because you did a deal, you f*****g fed! That's why you've gotta come at me, because part of the deal for you to be able to do all that and get out of jail is that you promised that you are gonna go pull my card," West railed. His resurfaced comments made headlines after federal agents raided Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles properties as part of an ongoing investigation into a sex trafficking scheme. Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Diddy, decried the search, telling The Mirror, "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
Cassie hopes Diddy will be held responsible for his conduct
Diddy and his former longtime girlfriend Cassie (real name: Cassandra Ventura) had a very public falling out amid shocking claims of sexual assault. According to The New York Times, the singer launched a massive lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated on and off for a decade, claiming he physically and sexually abused her for years. In the lawsuit, Cassie alleged that she was raped by Sean "Diddy" Combs, whom she also asserted controlled every aspect of her life throughout their relationship.
Cassie kept quiet for years for fear of retaliation by Combs, who would allegedly force her to participate in sex acts with other individuals against her will. They settled the lawsuit out of court just a day after it was filed, but it sparked a massive conversation about Diddy's behind-the-scenes behavior as he rose to the top of the rap game. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Diddy said in a November 2023 statement (via Vulture). "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."
Now that federal agents have searched Diddy's homes, and the whereabouts of the rap mogul remain a mystery, Cassie is speaking out again about the controversy. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," the singer said in a statement via her attorney following the search (via the Daily Mail).
Singer Al B. Sure! made a public plea to his son
Singer and producer Al. B Sure! has a very personal stake in Diddy's potential involvement in a sex trafficking scheme. The "Nite and Day" artist is the biological father of Quincy Brown, whose mother, the late Kim Porter, dated the rap mogul from 1994 to 2007. Brown was raised by Sean Combs and considers him his father, living with the "I'll Be Missing You" singer and frequently joining him on tour. Al B. Sure! took to Instagram following the Diddy controversy, making a public plea for his son to return home.
"#LettertoMySon! Come Home," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "The [door] is wide open. You're safe here son!I Love you, Popz, Your Biological." Brown previously discussed how Combs took him under his wing in a 2023 interview with People, noting, "One of my passions, I'm very much into the art of acting, and then there's music. But just seeing how my pops is able to handle and juggle all these things, I took that from him as my most major takeaway."
Suge Knight says the federal raids are just the beginning
Suge Knight and Sean "Diddy" Combs have had a complex relationship in the rap world, with both music executives at the head of opposing labels. Knight is the co-founder and former CEO of West Coast label Death Row Records, while Diddy's rival label, Bad Boy Entertainment, represents the East Coast. Knight has also long been speculated to have been involved in the murder of Diddy's former artist, Christopher Wallace, in 1997, better known as Notorious B.I.G., although no arrests were ever made in the case. The murder was thought to be a retaliation against the killing of Knight's artist, Tupac, who was shot a year earlier.
Many have argued that Diddy was behind Tupac's shooting, although he and Knight have both maintained their innocence in the respective shootings. Their beef has continued for years, however, and Knight is now calling out Diddy amid the federal raids. The convicted felon took to X to share his thoughts on the whole ordeal, alleging that there's much more to come in bringing down some of the music industry's top players: "People the raids today wasn't for Diddy. It was to destroy the incriminating stuff on powerful men. #epstien #Diddy #clivedavis."
Katt Williams called Diddy a 'deviant'
Comedian Katt Williams predicted that Diddy would be taking the fall in 2024 months before federal agents raided his home. Williams sat down for a now infamous interview on "Club Shay Shay," during which he claimed that Sean Combs had a reputation for no-limits behavior. "I gotta protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about because P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you gotta tell him no," Williams shared, adding, "You got to tell him no. I did. I got the receipts for everything I'm telling you."
The actor also claimed he'd known the dirty details about several key players in the entertainment industry and their various wrongdoings for over 30 years. "All of these big d*** deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It's up for all of them," Williams said. "It doesn't matter if you Diddy, or whoever you is. All lies will be exposed."
The outspoken star was also candid about Diddy's treatment of women, claiming that he'd attempted to avoid the world of rappers and the women they associate with. "I don't wanna look at nothing [...] I don't wanna have," he said, adding, "Because I know how blessed I am. If I look at it, I got it. That's how Diddy be feeling."