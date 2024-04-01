Celebs Who Are Speaking Out About Diddy

The streets are talking — and it's Sean "Diddy" Combs' name in the mix. The rap mogul is at the center of a lot of chatter amid damning accusations and lawsuits that claim he may be a part of a sex trafficking scheme. While the rapper has managed to build one of the most successful careers in the music industry, he did so while racking up a long history of violent behavior that has mostly flown under the radar. Many believe his money and power are to blame, as Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment label has remained a fixture in the rap community for decades.

Allegations against the music executive sprang forth after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, filed a massive lawsuit against him in fall 2023. The "Me & U" singer alleged that Diddy was responsible for years of abuse during their 10-year on-and-off relationship, including shocking claims of rape and forcing the singer to take part in various sexual acts with sex workers for Diddy's enjoyment. Combs has maintained his innocence amidst the accusations.

While Cassie and Diddy settled the lawsuit just a day after it was filed in court, federal agents raided the music mogul's properties in March 2024 as part of an investigation into sex trafficking crimes. Now the media is looking at many of Combs' former allies, friends, and fellow artists for their reactions to the damning news that he might not be the man many thought him to be. Here's a look at all the celebs who are speaking out about Diddy.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).