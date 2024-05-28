Celebs Who Unloaded On Diddy After The Disturbing Cassie Video Leak

The following article includes allegations of domestic violence.

On May 17, 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs was caught on surveillance footage obtained by CNN assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. The disturbing clip, dated March 5, 2016, showed Diddy in only a towel around his waist, running down a hallway before repeatedly attacking Ventura as she waited for an elevator. Following the video's release, Diddy attempted to publicly apologize; But, unsurprisingly, the horrific images in the footage elicited strong reactions from social media users and celebrities alike.

Rapper Bobby Shmurda took to Instagram, firing at Diddy's behavior. "Why would you put your hands on a female bro, especially when you're a multimillionaire?" Shmurda questioned in the clip. Similarly, comedian D.L. Hughley called Diddy out, while asking men to take up the task of protecting women. "The protection of womanhood requires that may have to you sacrifice something for yourself, and you might have to do the right thing, even though it might cost you money," Hughley said in a video shared to his Instagram.

Comedian Cedric The Entertainer reacted to the video, describing it as "disturbing," "deplorable," and "downright diabolical." "As a Father to Daughters and Young Men, he must take real time to atone his and all the souls he has affected," he wrote in the caption. However, Cedric, Hughley, and Shmurda weren't the only stars to unload on Diddy after the video leaked, as many more have spoken out against the rapper.