Netflix's Depp V. Heard Makes Clear The Real Culprit In Famous Trial's Media Frenzy

Netflix's "Depp v. Heard" relives the public conversations surrounding the wildest celebrity trial of all time, and after watching, it's safe to say our heads are spinning like we had a mega-pint of wine.

Just over a year after jurors delivered their verdict on the explosive trial, "Depp v. Heard" stitches together the way it played out in the media, both new and traditional. However, while the subject revolves around the trial, the documentary feels more like a commentary on how we form opinions today than the case itself. Made up of a collection of clips from courtroom footage, social media, YouTube videos, podcasts, and other news sources, it's a fascinating approach to letting the various debates from the time speak for themselves. We mean that in the purest sense, too. Throughout the limited series' three episodes, not one expert is interviewed. In fact, the only direct involvement by the filmmaker, Emma Cooper, comes from the few inserts that share updates on what was happening at the time.

The result? We're forced to take a more serious look at how we, as social media and internet users, spoke about the case — which was Cooper's goal. Speaking to Variety at the time of the series' release, she explained, "I just really wanted to talk about us and the way we communicate, and the way that we look at events that don't really have anything to do with us." Especially, that is, on social media platforms.