Diddy's Courtroom Behavior Toward Potential Jurors Hints He Can't Give Up One Thing
Diddy's days of freedom could be over if he's sentenced to life in prison in relation to the federal charges in his soon-to-start sex trafficking trial. Still, his behavior during jury selections suggests he's more obsessed with wielding his celeb status to gain the approval of the jury than his legal future. On May 6, the Daily Mail reported on several of the potential jurors who'd been interviewed for the jury pool. While detailing why a potential juror did or did not advance in the selections, the outlet noted that the disgraced rapper went out of his way to shake his head, nod, or smile in response to each person's thoughts about the trial. And while it's possible he was attempting to appear engaged with the process, it also suggests that he was attempting to generate a little attention.
For decades, Diddy enjoyed fame, fortune, and widespread fan devotion generated through his career in music, business, and TV. The star has been incarcerated since September 2024, which means that he's been denied most, if not all, of the celebrity perks he's become accustomed to during his multi-decade career. The Sean Jean founder was also thrown into one of Brooklyn's most notoriously violent jails, the Metropolitan Detention Complex. After his arrest, Diddy's legal team even petitioned for him to be moved to another holding facility, claiming that "horrific" conditions made it unfit for "pre-trial detention," according to People. Unfortunately for the disgraced star, the judge was unmoved, which means Diddy has been waiting out the start of his trial there for several months.
Unsurprisingly, his experience is nothing like the life he used to enjoy.
Diddy is not getting celebrity treatment in jail
Diddy probably isn't having a great time in prison. According to multiple reports, the "Making The Band" alum has been enjoying rather dismal offerings since his arrest. People, for example, reported that Diddy, who turned 55 last Fall while in custody, would have access to what sounded like a relatively normal, alternating food menu but ended up being anything but. Coffee was reserved for Saturday and Sunday only, while select days produced treats like pancakes and syrup. Other items included wraps, pizzas, and roast turkey. In spite of that, adjusting to prison-quality food hasn't been easy for him. "I think the food's probably the roughest part of it," admitted his attorney, Marc Agnifilo.
Beyond that, Diddy's celebrity status has done little to influence his prison experience — at least according to former "Married at First Sight" alum Timothy Smith, who detailed his first-hand experience traversing the inner workings of federal prison to Daily Mail Australia. "His money and wealth won't get him any benefits," Smith shared with the outlet. "'In the federal system, it's so limited, you don't get extra privileges because you're rich. You're allowed a few basics like a tracksuit and sneakers from the commissary, but that's about it." He also revealed that Diddy's options for entertainment were probably limited, saying, "'People think there are TVs and radios, but where he's at there's nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week." Additionally, Smith claimed that federal inmates, such as Diddy, weren't allowed endless access to the phones: "only 300 minutes a month."
Diddy's trial will not be televised and is slated to start on May 12.