What The Jail Diddy Is Staying In Following His Arrest Is Really Like

The following article contains mentions of sexual and physical assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal issues have been a long road since his Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided in March after allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault. On September 16, the media mogul was arrested for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York City and is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, per The New York Times. The judge refused to grant him bail so Diddy is stuck there until his trial, which doesn't bode well for him given the facility's conditions. Aside from contaminated food and electrical issues, the jail has reportedly been the scene of murders and suicides.

As reported by NY 1, MDC has been in lockdown after detainee Uriel Whyte was murdered in June. "So right now, we're experiencing a lockdown where essentially, we come out of our cell every three days for a 15-minute shower. You're literally in solitary confinement when you shouldn't be," an inmate named Eli shared. He continued, "One guy was stabbed in the eye with a makeshift knife ... This is my first time in jail, but these knives are six, nine inches long sometimes, you know, homemade with materials from the steel walls. It's very violent. There's stabbings, there's stabbings at least a couple times a week." As a celebrity, Combs is sure to have a target on his back but if he's lucky, he may be kept away from the other inmates as a safety measure.

