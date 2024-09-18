What The Jail Diddy Is Staying In Following His Arrest Is Really Like
The following article contains mentions of sexual and physical assault.
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal issues have been a long road since his Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided in March after allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault. On September 16, the media mogul was arrested for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York City and is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, per The New York Times. The judge refused to grant him bail so Diddy is stuck there until his trial, which doesn't bode well for him given the facility's conditions. Aside from contaminated food and electrical issues, the jail has reportedly been the scene of murders and suicides.
As reported by NY 1, MDC has been in lockdown after detainee Uriel Whyte was murdered in June. "So right now, we're experiencing a lockdown where essentially, we come out of our cell every three days for a 15-minute shower. You're literally in solitary confinement when you shouldn't be," an inmate named Eli shared. He continued, "One guy was stabbed in the eye with a makeshift knife ... This is my first time in jail, but these knives are six, nine inches long sometimes, you know, homemade with materials from the steel walls. It's very violent. There's stabbings, there's stabbings at least a couple times a week." As a celebrity, Combs is sure to have a target on his back but if he's lucky, he may be kept away from the other inmates as a safety measure.
Diddy's jail time is going to be hellacious
Despite being a famous rapper, all of Sean "Diddy" Combs' Benjamins are not going to get him any perks at the Metropolitan Detention Center. "All that money won't make it warmer when it's cold, colder when it's hot. It won't make the food more edible. It won't make the cockroaches stay away," criminal defense attorney Mark Bederow told Business Insider. The former warden at MDC, Cameron Lindsay, thinks that Diddy will be confined by himself away from possible violence but his cell is a far cry from the luxury that he's used to — all he'll get is a small cell with a sink and toilet.
And, the "Finna Get Loose" rapper is not going to eat caviar and filet mignon any time soon. According to TMZ, the menu for federal prisons includes cereal for breakfast and chicken patty sandwiches. Vegetarians are provided with tofu options. Diddy will get a brief respite when he appears in court on September 18 when a judge will make a decision on his appeal for bail, per CNN.