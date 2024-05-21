Lawyer Tells Us Video Of Diddy's Alleged Cassie Attack Could Influence Future Assault Cases
For so long, Sean "Diddy" Combs has denied the allegations that his ex, singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, had made against him. But a recently surfaced video that seemingly captures him physically assaulting Ventura lends credibility to her claims. According to a lawyer, the clip could help Diddy's other accusers substantiate their own claims against the hip-hop mogul.
In her November 2023 lawsuit, Cassie claimed that her relationship with Diddy, which lasted from 2007 until their eventual split in 2018, had been marred with abuse. In court documents obtained by Vulture, she claimed to be a victim of "a cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking." Diddy refuted all these claims, with his legal team telling E! News that the lawsuit was "riddled with baseless and outrageous lies" and that Cassie only sued him to extort money. Speaking with Page Six, they also clarified that Diddy's decision to nip the lawsuit in the bud with a speedy settlement — the details of which remain confidential — was in "no way an admission of wrongdoing."
Following this settlement, more allegations surfaced against Diddy, which he also denied. But this incriminating video, released by CNN in May 2024, might just tip the scales. Los Angeles entertainment attorney Camron Dowlatshahi of Mills Sadat Dowlat LLP exclusively told Nicki Swift that the footage could provide Diddy's accusers with crucial leverage.
The video could be used as 'Me Too' evidence
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, attorney Camron Dowlatshahi clarified the legal constraints surrounding the recently surfaced video of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. "Unfortunately, Diddy can't be prosecuted for the assault because it is past any applicable statute of limitations. Domestic violence charges need to be brought within 5 years and felony assault within 3 years, and we are well past both of those," he explained before speculating that Diddy's settlement with Cassie was likely an attempt to prevent damaging evidence from emerging in a trial. "She likely offered to settle before filing and he thought she was bluffing, which was a major mistake," he said.
Regarding the apology video Diddy released, where he admitted to his actions and claimed to have sought help for his behavior, Dowlatshahi was skeptical. "He has to attempt to humanize himself in some way and couldn't just let the video stand on its own for days on end without addressing it," he added. And while Cassie can no longer use the video in her own case against Diddy, it remains a valuable asset for other accusers. "The video will be used for other victims as leverage to settle their cases, knowing there could be even more harmful video or documents out there depicting his egregious behavior," he said. "Also, the lawyers for those victims will attempt to introduce the video as 'Me Too' evidence to show his violence towards women."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.