This Chip Gaines Look-Alike Has The Internet Doing A Double-Take

If you thought you spotted Chip Gaines in an episode of "Rock the Block," you're definitely not alone. Many viewers have pointed out that an uncredited member of Alison Victoria's team could easily pass for the Magnolia co-founder, right down to that signature long blond hair.

ICYMI, one Season 6 episode of "Rock the Block" saw Victoria gush to her team about her plans for the bathroom and joke that she'd picked the right side of the street because her bathroom would have a mountain view. However, the topography played second fiddle to Chips' lookalike. "100 Day Dream Home" star Brian Kleinschmidt was the first to point out the uncanny resemblance when HGTV posted a clip of the scene to their Instagram. "Is that @chipgaines twin brother?" he asked. Cue fans who had done their own double takes. "I'm not the only one who thought the same thing! I was questioning why Chip is working with Alison," they wrote.

As some may know, Chip doesn't have a twin, or even a brother, for that matter. However, another fan shared another possibility. "Sure could at least be Chip Gaines cousin maybe?" they mused. Given just how similar they look, we certainly wouldn't rule it out! That being said, at least at the time of this writing, the former HGTV star hasn't confirmed it to be the case — and we still don't know his lookalike's name.

