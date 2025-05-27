This Chip Gaines Look-Alike Has The Internet Doing A Double-Take
If you thought you spotted Chip Gaines in an episode of "Rock the Block," you're definitely not alone. Many viewers have pointed out that an uncredited member of Alison Victoria's team could easily pass for the Magnolia co-founder, right down to that signature long blond hair.
ICYMI, one Season 6 episode of "Rock the Block" saw Victoria gush to her team about her plans for the bathroom and joke that she'd picked the right side of the street because her bathroom would have a mountain view. However, the topography played second fiddle to Chips' lookalike. "100 Day Dream Home" star Brian Kleinschmidt was the first to point out the uncanny resemblance when HGTV posted a clip of the scene to their Instagram. "Is that @chipgaines twin brother?" he asked. Cue fans who had done their own double takes. "I'm not the only one who thought the same thing! I was questioning why Chip is working with Alison," they wrote.
As some may know, Chip doesn't have a twin, or even a brother, for that matter. However, another fan shared another possibility. "Sure could at least be Chip Gaines cousin maybe?" they mused. Given just how similar they look, we certainly wouldn't rule it out! That being said, at least at the time of this writing, the former HGTV star hasn't confirmed it to be the case — and we still don't know his lookalike's name.
It's unlikely Chip would have been on Rock the Block
While it would be exciting for HGTV fans to see any of the network's stars make an unexpected appearance on "Rock the Block," the possibility of it being Chip Gaines — or even someone who looked just like him — was even more of a treat. After all, Chip and Joanna Gaines left HGTV in 2017 and started their very own Magnolia Network.
To be fair, the Gainses haven't exactly hinted at bad blood between them and HGTV. Au contraire, in an interview with Inc., they shared that it had all come down to practicality as they expanded their existing brand. "We were pouring so much time into doing this thing that had to fit in this format, and it was a conflict with our growing business," Joanna told the outlet (via Fox News). Obviously, moving away from HGTV helped them move past that obstacle, but even then, there have been signs of mutual respect between Magnolia and their previous network. For starters, "Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse" aired on both Magnolia and HGTV.
Of course, it does warrant mentioning that after the Gaineses walked away from HGTV, they were replaced by another couple, "Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier. Unfortunately, that paved the way for feud rumors, though Erin denied that was the case. All that said, perhaps Alison Victoria's assistant was picked specifically because he looked like Chip, just as the Napiers had previously been brought on to fill the Chip-shaped void on the network. Either way, it certainly got viewers talking!