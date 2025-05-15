JD Vance's Wife Usha Botches Attempt To Flaunt Her Killer Figure In Tight Dress

Usha Vance has been unafraid to wear inappropriate outfits that flaunt her figure from time to time, and she has occasionally totally missed the mark. On May 14, JD Vance posted photos on Instagram from the second couple hosting the police week breakfast function at the White House. The four-slide carousel recapping the event ended with a snap of Usha and JD speaking to an attendee. Usha rocked a blue and white zebra-print Marie Oliver Paxton dress that should have flattered her figure, but had the opposite effect.

The number had full sleeves, a mock turtleneck, and a full-length skirt. Ideally, the dress should have clung tightly to Usha's frame, but it didn't seem to fit the SLOTUS quite right. She accessorized with a silver belt, which she wore high around her midsection to help break up the busy pattern, but it just created wrinkles around her waistline. Ultimately, the garment resembled a rug draped over Usha, and it made her look frumpy.

Just a month earlier, Usha had spoken about segueing from being a full-time lawyer to becoming the second lady and what that entailed sartorially. "I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," she told The Free Press in April. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything," she added. Since flipping that fashion switch with her husband in office, Usha has gained access to designers who have helped her flaunt her physique in killer outfits — just not that unflattering zebra dress.

