JD Vance's Wife Usha Botches Attempt To Flaunt Her Killer Figure In Tight Dress
Usha Vance has been unafraid to wear inappropriate outfits that flaunt her figure from time to time, and she has occasionally totally missed the mark. On May 14, JD Vance posted photos on Instagram from the second couple hosting the police week breakfast function at the White House. The four-slide carousel recapping the event ended with a snap of Usha and JD speaking to an attendee. Usha rocked a blue and white zebra-print Marie Oliver Paxton dress that should have flattered her figure, but had the opposite effect.
The number had full sleeves, a mock turtleneck, and a full-length skirt. Ideally, the dress should have clung tightly to Usha's frame, but it didn't seem to fit the SLOTUS quite right. She accessorized with a silver belt, which she wore high around her midsection to help break up the busy pattern, but it just created wrinkles around her waistline. Ultimately, the garment resembled a rug draped over Usha, and it made her look frumpy.
Just a month earlier, Usha had spoken about segueing from being a full-time lawyer to becoming the second lady and what that entailed sartorially. "I had the wardrobe of a person with three children who likes to do things outdoors, who has a dog, who doesn't like things to be too precious," she told The Free Press in April. "And then, a switch flipped, and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything," she added. Since flipping that fashion switch with her husband in office, Usha has gained access to designers who have helped her flaunt her physique in killer outfits — just not that unflattering zebra dress.
Usha has worn some stunning skin-baring outfits
In January, while accompanying JD Vance to the vice president's dinner, Usha Vance wore a skin-baring black dress that made jaws drop. This was during inauguration festivities, and Usha opted for a black velvet gown that was custom-made by Oscar de la Renta. Unlike the zebra-print misfire, that piece perfectly accentuated the second lady's figure. The strapless sweetheart neckline tastefully showed off her shoulders and neck, and the body-hugging waist gave her hourglass curves as she arrived at the dinner holding JD's hand. Her gown had a full-length skirt with a tiny slit at the bottom, which showed off her matching heels.
Taking to X, the designer shared photos of Usha at the event, and people gushed over the former lawyer in the elegant outfit. "WOW! Gorgeous! Absolutely stunning! Usha Vance is fabulous in this dress," one X user replied. Others thought Usha's fashion choices were helping ring in a new era. "So sick of seeing most of the women in Washington wear nothing but pant suits," another commented.
Fashion-wise, SLOTUS kept her foot on the gas the next month, when Usha wore a daring outfit while visiting Paris with JD and the kids. Footage was captured of the second family disembarking from a jet onto the tarmac, and even though it was cold, Usha seemingly wanted to show off her 'fit, as she chose to forego a jacket. She wore a black off-the-shoulder top with a snug fit and a pair of matching loose-fitting black pants. Usha looked chic in the tight top, and people online praised the look.