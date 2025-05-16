How Justin Bieber Really Lost So Much Of His Money

In late 2022, Justin Bieber sold his music catalog for the astronomical price of $200 million. One might think that this money would just be another drop in the deep bucket that's funding a lavish lifestyle for the pop sensation. But the untold truth about Bieber is that he apparently only sold his library of hit songs because he was flat broke at the time. Sources told TMZ, which recently came out with a new Hulu documentary on Bieber, that the "Baby" singer was teetering on "financial collapse" just a few years ago. This, they say, led to his decision to sell his catalog. But this begs the question: Just how did Bieber lose so much of his money?

While it's difficult to say for sure how much Bieber is really worth, TMZ claims that he made anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion during the peak of his successful music career. The outlet's May 15 report regarding Bieber's decision to sell his catalog didn't go into too much detail regarding how his bank account took such a beating leading up to the end of 2022, simply implying that the pop star wasn't the best at managing his finances. However, a separate TMZ report published just one day earlier sheds more light on Bieber's financial situation, revealing that in addition to allegedly "blowing through" his fortune, the "Never Say Never" artist is several million dollars in debt to former manager Scooter Braun and Braun's company, Hybe. And it all stems from Bieber's decision to cut his 2022 world tour short due to health concerns.

