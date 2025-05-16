Tragic Details About Cassie's Husband Alex Fine

After Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura split up with Sean "Diddy" Combs, she quickly moved on with her now-husband Alex Fine. The "Me & U" hitmaker made their relationship Instagram official in December 2018, just two months after we learned Cassie had split with Diddy following 11 years together, on and off. Cassie and Fine's romance moved at lightning speed, with the happy couple tying the knot in September 2019, while she was already pregnant with their first child. They welcomed their second baby in 2021 and announced a third pregnancy in 2025.

Advertisement

Although Cassie and Fine's many Instagram photos painted a picture of an idyllic home life, we learned that the couple was privately dealing with tremendous emotional turmoil in November 2023, when Cassie filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the disgraced rapper of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and physical abuse throughout the course of their lengthy entanglement. While Fine remained silent on the matter at the time, he couldn't help but speak up when CNN released disturbing security footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016.

In an Instagram statement, the entrepreneur stressed the importance of making women feel safe and believing those who come forward with their accounts, while asserting, "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men." Fine also directly addressed his wife's former partner, warning, "To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness." Cassie's husband remained similarly supportive of her when she bravely testified in court as part of Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).