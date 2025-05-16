Tragic Details About Cassie's Husband Alex Fine
After Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura split up with Sean "Diddy" Combs, she quickly moved on with her now-husband Alex Fine. The "Me & U" hitmaker made their relationship Instagram official in December 2018, just two months after we learned Cassie had split with Diddy following 11 years together, on and off. Cassie and Fine's romance moved at lightning speed, with the happy couple tying the knot in September 2019, while she was already pregnant with their first child. They welcomed their second baby in 2021 and announced a third pregnancy in 2025.
Although Cassie and Fine's many Instagram photos painted a picture of an idyllic home life, we learned that the couple was privately dealing with tremendous emotional turmoil in November 2023, when Cassie filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy, accusing the disgraced rapper of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and physical abuse throughout the course of their lengthy entanglement. While Fine remained silent on the matter at the time, he couldn't help but speak up when CNN released disturbing security footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in 2016.
In an Instagram statement, the entrepreneur stressed the importance of making women feel safe and believing those who come forward with their accounts, while asserting, "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men." Fine also directly addressed his wife's former partner, warning, "To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness." Cassie's husband remained similarly supportive of her when she bravely testified in court as part of Diddy's sex trafficking trial.
Alex Fine looked shaken after hearing Cassie Ventura's testimony
In May 2025, Alex Fine sat on the sidelines and listened as his wife, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, added to the plethora of disturbing allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs with her account of what went down during their decade-long relationship. As the BBC reported, at one point in her testimony, the "Kiss Me" hitmaker confessed that she wanted to die by suicide after enduring a flashback to a horrific incident that Combs put her through. The singer recalled how she told her husband, "You can do this without me, you don't need me," and attempted to walk out of their home, but he stopped her in her tracks and urged her to seek professional help for her trauma. Fortunately, Cassie took heed of his advice.
Needless to say, hearing his wife describe the alleged physical and emotional abuse she endured for 11 years wasn't easy for him. And many commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, felt that the weariness from the trial was apparent on his face as he walked out of court after the first day of harrowing testimony. There's also a chance that it made Fine think back to the last time he was in a similar situation.
In a March 2020 blog for his fitness company, Almost Home, Fine shared that he decided to run 50 miles to raise over $50,000 for people who had endured domestic violence, including his own mother. Fine also reflected on her tough, long-winded trial, writing, "Seeing my mom have to relive the memories of that violence over and over again over those three years was one of the most helpless feelings I've felt."
