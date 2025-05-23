Fox News Star Greg Gutfeld's Wife Elena Loves To Expose Her Killer Legs
Greg Gutfeld makes a living by sharing his many dividing opinions. A staple on Fox News since 2007, he has been in the public eye for close to two decades. However, when it comes to Gutfeld's life behind the scenes, the co-host of "The Five" is a lot less eager to overshare. Despite having been married since 2004, he rarely gives insight into his and Elena Moussa's life. She is similarly quiet about him on social media. That's not to say that Gutfeld's wife, who is 18 years his junior, is shy.
The Russian photo editor and stylist works in fashion and uses Instagram to showcase her creations. And she often flaunts her killer legs along the way. It was thanks to her work that she met her now-husband. In 2004, she jetted off to Portugal to attend a meeting as a photo editor for Maxim Russia. Gutfeld was also in attendance as the editor-in-chief of Maxim U.K. Even though he was nearly 40 and she was just 21, he knew she was the one for him. "I met her and I go, 'Oh, that's my wife.' I just knew it," he said on Bill Maher's "Club Random Podcast" in 2023.
Moussa has since left her photo editing days behind her, choosing to focus on fashion design instead. In 2017, she graduated from the Parsons School of Design and has worked with international designers ever since. While she frequently posts her work on others, she also shows off her own fashion style — and isn't afraid to show some skin.
Elena Moussa's fashion style compliments her figure
Elena Moussa's love of fashion is everywhere on her Instagram. In addition to showcasing her work, Greg Gutfeld's wife also likes to share snippets from her globe-trotting ways. Her trips offer ample opportunity for her to display different outfits — and her long legs. In August 2019, Moussa spent a summer afternoon exploring sunny Barcelona in a relaxed white T-shirt tucked into high-rise navy shorts, a look she accessorized with a fanny pack. In the picture (seen above), she sat with her legs crossed, showcasing her toned figure.
That was hardly the first time. Three years later, she was back in Spain and posted a photo of her leisurely outing. This time, she soaked in the beauty of the Galician town of Ourense in a long black skirt with a slit that exposed her thigh as she sat with her legs crossed outside a café. She completed her outfit with a leopard-print jacket and white Adidas. In 2018, Moussa put her legs front and center as she spent some downtime in Hawaii. She shared a snap of her lap, on which she rested a magazine. Because she wore a white robe, her bare legs were the central focus of the photo.
While she hasn't been as active on Instagram since welcoming her and Gutfeld's daughter, Mira, in December 2024, Moussa posted for the first time in March. Posing in front of a bathroom mirror in a gray tank and draped black pants, she showed that motherhood looks good on her.