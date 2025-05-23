Fox News Star Greg Gutfeld's Wife Elena Loves To Expose Her Killer Legs

Greg Gutfeld makes a living by sharing his many dividing opinions. A staple on Fox News since 2007, he has been in the public eye for close to two decades. However, when it comes to Gutfeld's life behind the scenes, the co-host of "The Five" is a lot less eager to overshare. Despite having been married since 2004, he rarely gives insight into his and Elena Moussa's life. She is similarly quiet about him on social media. That's not to say that Gutfeld's wife, who is 18 years his junior, is shy.

The Russian photo editor and stylist works in fashion and uses Instagram to showcase her creations. And she often flaunts her killer legs along the way. It was thanks to her work that she met her now-husband. In 2004, she jetted off to Portugal to attend a meeting as a photo editor for Maxim Russia. Gutfeld was also in attendance as the editor-in-chief of Maxim U.K. Even though he was nearly 40 and she was just 21, he knew she was the one for him. "I met her and I go, 'Oh, that's my wife.' I just knew it," he said on Bill Maher's "Club Random Podcast" in 2023.

Moussa has since left her photo editing days behind her, choosing to focus on fashion design instead. In 2017, she graduated from the Parsons School of Design and has worked with international designers ever since. While she frequently posts her work on others, she also shows off her own fashion style — and isn't afraid to show some skin.

