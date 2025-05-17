What Chris Brown's Experiences Behind Bars Have Really Been Like

When news broke that singer Chris Brown had been arrested in England on May 15, 2025, for an incident involving a bottle and anger issues that happened in London in 2023, we were reminded this isn't the first time Breezy has had a run-in with the police. While he remains in custody until his hearing, we also remember that the "Run It!" vocalist is very familiar with the inside of a jail cell.

After a whole timeline of legal troubles, Brown was sentenced to one year in jail in May 2014; after being credited with time served in court-mandated rehab and time already served while awaiting trial, the final tally of time to serve came in at 131 days. His incarceration was the result of a probation violation — he got into a fight while he was supposed to be squeaky-clean after his felony assault against girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Brown wound up serving 108 of the 131 days behind bars, in addition to 59 previous days.

While prison time in the UK case is still to be determined as of this writing, Brown's days in Los Angeles County Jail left an impression on him — not enough to prevent him from getting arrested again, but enough to impact his life, at least for a little while. "It was definitely one of the things I'll never forget," he told Extra just months after being released.

