Tragic Details About Diddy And Cassie's Relationship No One Knew
This article contains graphic details of sexual abuse.
Diddy, whose legal name is Sean Combs, and Cassie Ventura's seemingly perfect relationship was nothing short of a horror show behind closed doors. Although Diddy and Cassie seemed to be relationship goals for well over a decade, the $30 million civil suit that Cassie launched against the rap mogul in 2023 peeled back the curtain on years of alleged dysfunction, abuse, and sexual misconduct on his end. Cassie, who broke up with Diddy in 2018, claimed that he routinely pressured her into taking drugs and engaging in sex acts with sex workers to fuel his private fantasies. Although Diddy denied her allegations, they swiftly settled things one day later. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," Diddy said in a statement obtained by CNN.
Cassie's allegations were the start of Diddy's legal and professional downfall, seemingly emboldening countless other men and women to come forward with their own allegations against him and his alleged criminal misconduct, which reportedly spanned decades. The Bad Boy founder was later indicted on federal charges — such as sex trafficking and racketeering — brought against him in the wake of his public downfall. His federal trial kicked off on May 12. Unfortunately, Diddy's trial has uncovered more disturbing allegations surrounding his treatment of Cassie, who's taken the witness stand on multiple days. Here are a few details about their relationship the public never knew about until years later.
Diddy admitted to beating Cassie
As Diddy faces federal charges related to his criminal treatment of Cassie and numerous other people in his orbit, there's one allegation surrounding his behavior that was proven in 2024, though still years after the fact. In May 2024, CNN published never-before-seen hotel video footage of Diddy brutally assaulting Cassie in the hallway of a hotel where they were staying. The footage was from 2016. The video, which showed Cassie attempting to depart from her current floor on an elevator, showed the rap star running down the hall after Cassie in a towel. He then proceeded to kick and hit her multiple times.
The video proof forced Diddy to own up to attacking his then-girlfriend, despite previous attempts to thwart her narrative. Taking to his social media accounts, Diddy said, "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," AP News reported. He continued, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that." The former reality star also claimed that he'd pursued getting professional help in the form of therapy and rehab. "I had to ask God for his mercy and grace," he continued, adding, "I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."
Diddy allegedly forced Cassie into unthinkable acts
Cassie Ventura is one of the central witnesses in the government's ongoing case against Diddy. Before she took the witness stand to recount the horrific circumstances surrounding their relationship in her own words, the prosecutors assigned to the case claimed in their opening statements that Diddy forced her to physically engage with a male sex worker, who urinated into her mouth, according to People. The unthinkable act was relayed by U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson, who relayed Cassie's feelings about the situation to the courtroom. Per Johnson, Cassie "felt like she was choking."
Cassie's personal text messages, which she was ordered to read while being cross-examined by Diddy's defense team, also gave insight into her relationship with him for part of their relationship. For example, a text thread from August 2009 allegedly showed that Cassie didn't always object to participating in the graphic sexual encounters, which have been widely deemed as "freak-offs." After Diddy inquired when she was up for another "freak-off," Cassie replied "I'm always ready to freak off," according to PBS News. In a different message, she seemingly further expressed her approval. "Me Too, I just want it to be uncontrollable," she said about their plans. On the stand, she stated she was coerced.
Upon taking the witness stand, the singer also claimed that he sexually assaulted her amid Diddy and Cassie's 2018 split.
Diddy allegedly tried to blackmail Cassie
Cassie went into grave detail about the extent of Diddy's control during their years together. "Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was my career, the way I dressed, everything," she said while on the witness stand (via KGOU). The "Me & U" singer also spoke of the documented violence she faced during their relationship. "I would make the wrong face, and next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face," she continued. Additionally, Cassie revealed that she felt she was unable to deny any of Diddy's requests during their romance. "I couldn't say no," she said. "I didn't want to make him upset."
Worse, Cassie also alleged that Diddy threatened to blackmail her with video footage taken during their sexual encounters. According to her testimony, Diddy outright told her that the video evidence was "blackmail material" (via People). Due to his wealth, status, and influence, she had no reason to believe that he wouldn't one day use the footage against her. "He had many resources to do that," she added.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).