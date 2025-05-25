Tragic Details About Diddy And Cassie's Relationship No One Knew

This article contains graphic details of sexual abuse.

Diddy, whose legal name is Sean Combs, and Cassie Ventura's seemingly perfect relationship was nothing short of a horror show behind closed doors. Although Diddy and Cassie seemed to be relationship goals for well over a decade, the $30 million civil suit that Cassie launched against the rap mogul in 2023 peeled back the curtain on years of alleged dysfunction, abuse, and sexual misconduct on his end. Cassie, who broke up with Diddy in 2018, claimed that he routinely pressured her into taking drugs and engaging in sex acts with sex workers to fuel his private fantasies. Although Diddy denied her allegations, they swiftly settled things one day later. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," Diddy said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Cassie's allegations were the start of Diddy's legal and professional downfall, seemingly emboldening countless other men and women to come forward with their own allegations against him and his alleged criminal misconduct, which reportedly spanned decades. The Bad Boy founder was later indicted on federal charges — such as sex trafficking and racketeering — brought against him in the wake of his public downfall. His federal trial kicked off on May 12. Unfortunately, Diddy's trial has uncovered more disturbing allegations surrounding his treatment of Cassie, who's taken the witness stand on multiple days. Here are a few details about their relationship the public never knew about until years later.

