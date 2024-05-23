Cassie's First Statement After Disturbing Diddy Video Leak Is So Powerful

This article contains descriptions of physical abuse and domestic violence.

Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is breaking her silence on the disturbing video of her and ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in a powerful way.

Earlier this month, CNN released footage of Ventura being physically abused by Combs. In the video, she attempts to leave the hotel she and Combs are staying at, however, the music producer stops her by grabbing her neck and throwing her to the floor. As Ventura lies on the floor, he kicks her multiple times. The video was disturbing and appeared to corroborate the physical abuse she disclosed in her lawsuit against the producer in November 2023. The case never saw the light of day, as they quickly settled the suit. However, this clip has potential to influence future assault cases, and has reignited the conversation of the couple's toxic relationship, with Ventura speaking out.

The singer shared a vulnerable post on Instagram, thanking those who have shown her love and support. She wrote, "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become." Ventura admits it's still difficult for her to face her past, but she is doing better. The singer continued, "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time." She ended her statement by thanking people once again for their support during this difficult time.