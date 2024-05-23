Cassie's First Statement After Disturbing Diddy Video Leak Is So Powerful
This article contains descriptions of physical abuse and domestic violence.
Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is breaking her silence on the disturbing video of her and ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, in a powerful way.
Earlier this month, CNN released footage of Ventura being physically abused by Combs. In the video, she attempts to leave the hotel she and Combs are staying at, however, the music producer stops her by grabbing her neck and throwing her to the floor. As Ventura lies on the floor, he kicks her multiple times. The video was disturbing and appeared to corroborate the physical abuse she disclosed in her lawsuit against the producer in November 2023. The case never saw the light of day, as they quickly settled the suit. However, this clip has potential to influence future assault cases, and has reignited the conversation of the couple's toxic relationship, with Ventura speaking out.
The singer shared a vulnerable post on Instagram, thanking those who have shown her love and support. She wrote, "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become." Ventura admits it's still difficult for her to face her past, but she is doing better. The singer continued, "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time." She ended her statement by thanking people once again for their support during this difficult time.
Diddy has also spoken out about the video
Sean "Diddy" Combs spoke out about the video of him and Cassie Ventura days before she made her statement. The music producer apologized profusely in a minute-long video posted to Instagram, saying, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video." The domestic abuse in the clip is something that he is repulsed by. He said, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now." He went on to explain to viewers how he has tried to better himself since. He said, "I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day." Combs apologized once more before ending the video, which is a complete 180 to what he said months prior.
In November 2023, Combs denied all the allegations made by Ventura in her lawsuit. Combs' lawyer told media outlets, including People, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations ... Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation, and seeking a pay day." While we can't speak on all the allegations made, the video of Ventura and Combs clearly shows the abuse she endured in their relationship.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.