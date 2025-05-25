The Tragic Rumors Circling About Ella Emhoff

Like about half of Americans, Ella Emhoff was disappointed at Donald Trump's electoral victory in November 2024. Kamala Harris' stepdaughter was obviously sad for her "Momala," but her concerns went beyond her personal relationship with the defeated presidential candidate. Ella, the youngest of Doug Emhoff's two children from his first marriage, was anxious about the new administration's various policies that conflicted with her beliefs. However, her reaction to the election results was politicized, sparking speculation that she had suffered a so-called mental breakdown over it.

While she denied the rumors, Ella didn't hide how she felt about Trump's win. "Truly no words," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via E! News). "We are all gonna get through this. It just f**king hurts like a b***h right now and that's ok." Ella showed that her disappointment had more to do with Trump winning than with Harris' loss, as her concerns focused on the collective. "The fight doesn't stop now," she continued. "Just please check in on your people right now."

She continued to urge her followers to take care of their mental health on the heels of the election on her Substack days later. "I know we are all feeling a lot of emotions right now. That's normal, and it would be weird if we weren't. I know I've gone through about 10 cycles of sadness, rage, and stress — and that was just this morning," she wrote. But as angry as she was, Ella didn't require professional help to address her mental health.

