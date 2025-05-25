The Tragic Rumors Circling About Ella Emhoff
Like about half of Americans, Ella Emhoff was disappointed at Donald Trump's electoral victory in November 2024. Kamala Harris' stepdaughter was obviously sad for her "Momala," but her concerns went beyond her personal relationship with the defeated presidential candidate. Ella, the youngest of Doug Emhoff's two children from his first marriage, was anxious about the new administration's various policies that conflicted with her beliefs. However, her reaction to the election results was politicized, sparking speculation that she had suffered a so-called mental breakdown over it.
While she denied the rumors, Ella didn't hide how she felt about Trump's win. "Truly no words," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via E! News). "We are all gonna get through this. It just f**king hurts like a b***h right now and that's ok." Ella showed that her disappointment had more to do with Trump winning than with Harris' loss, as her concerns focused on the collective. "The fight doesn't stop now," she continued. "Just please check in on your people right now."
She continued to urge her followers to take care of their mental health on the heels of the election on her Substack days later. "I know we are all feeling a lot of emotions right now. That's normal, and it would be weird if we weren't. I know I've gone through about 10 cycles of sadness, rage, and stress — and that was just this morning," she wrote. But as angry as she was, Ella didn't require professional help to address her mental health.
Rumors claimed Ella Emhoff was hospitalized following the election
During Kamala Harris' concession speech, Ella Emhoff cried next to Doug Emhoff and her brother, Cole Emhoff, as seen above. Some of the more unflattering photos went viral, igniting rumors that she had to be hospitalized after suffering a mental health crisis. Ella, however, was quick to deny the fake narrative. "Not true. Also f*** you if you're out there spreading that. There's nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying. Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry," she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via New York Post).
Doug's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, jumped to her daughter's defense, even though she generally prefers to stay out of the spotlight. "More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!!" she wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, in response to a user making the claims. She also gave further evidence that Ella had been nowhere near a mental health institution on said day. "Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom! Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for."
Like her daughter, Kerstin argued the election results were bound to elicit strong emotions in many people. "It's ok to not feel great right now," she added. But even though Ella was adamant about slamming the rumors, she proved that she isn't afraid to tackle mental health issues. "I've struggled with my mental health my whole life and I'm not ashamed of it," she added in her Instagram Story.