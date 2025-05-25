Who Is Rick Harrison's Fiancée Angie Polushkin?

Rick Harrison is about to be married for the fifth time — this time to Angie Polushkin. The "Pawn Stars" alum took to Instagram on March 6, 2025, to share the news of his impending nuptials. The reality star uploaded several photos of their special moment, including the moment he presented her with a gorgeous sparkler! "She said yes!" he captioned the photos. While it may feel like things happened suddenly, the pair have been public for quite some time, actually — roughly a year. Their romance has been Instagram official for many months. More important than that is the fact that Harrison's string of ex-wives hasn't dimmed his excitement about his new bride.

A few days later, Harrison revealed to Fox News that he still hadn't made up his mind about making Polushkin sign a prenup. "I don't know," he told the outlet, explaining, "You know, the whole thing is, it's supposed to be forever, you know, but some things screw up." He continued, "I really find it, like, there's not enough happy people in the world. I'm happy. I mean ... I am really well off, you know what I mean? And I'm going to enjoy my life." While it doesn't sound as if the prenup is completely off the table yet, Harrison seems confident that they will "get it figured out," adding, "But in the long run, I'm the happiest man in the world." Aww. It sounds like someone is really excited!

Here's everything you need to know about Harrison's bride-to-be, Polushkin.