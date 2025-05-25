Who Is Rick Harrison's Fiancée Angie Polushkin?
Rick Harrison is about to be married for the fifth time — this time to Angie Polushkin. The "Pawn Stars" alum took to Instagram on March 6, 2025, to share the news of his impending nuptials. The reality star uploaded several photos of their special moment, including the moment he presented her with a gorgeous sparkler! "She said yes!" he captioned the photos. While it may feel like things happened suddenly, the pair have been public for quite some time, actually — roughly a year. Their romance has been Instagram official for many months. More important than that is the fact that Harrison's string of ex-wives hasn't dimmed his excitement about his new bride.
A few days later, Harrison revealed to Fox News that he still hadn't made up his mind about making Polushkin sign a prenup. "I don't know," he told the outlet, explaining, "You know, the whole thing is, it's supposed to be forever, you know, but some things screw up." He continued, "I really find it, like, there's not enough happy people in the world. I'm happy. I mean ... I am really well off, you know what I mean? And I'm going to enjoy my life." While it doesn't sound as if the prenup is completely off the table yet, Harrison seems confident that they will "get it figured out," adding, "But in the long run, I'm the happiest man in the world." Aww. It sounds like someone is really excited!
Here's everything you need to know about Harrison's bride-to-be, Polushkin.
Rick Harrison and Angie Polushkin share a large age gap
Angie Polushkin shares a much bigger age gap with Rick Harrison than you might assume. While her betrothed is 60 years old as of this writing, Polushkin, an RN, is 41 years old. However, age obviously isn't a factor in their romance, as the pair seem to have a lot in common. While Harrison doesn't post much about his personal life to Instagram, Polushkin's feed is full of photos documenting their sweet romance — such as a fun birthday celebration in Mexico. "Celebrated my name day on July 6th with a hot air balloon ride while in Mexico City," she captioned an Instagram video of her and Harrison enjoying her big day. Polushkin also appears to have a healthy appreciation for nature and traveling, as she often posts about her scenic outdoor excursions.
Given that her "Pawn Star" has a net worth of about $9 million, it's probably safe to say that Polushkin will have many more travels in her future — especially if Harrison really doesn't go through with a prenup. "I'm happy ... You know what, you can take half of my money, and I could still live like a king for the rest of my life," Harrison shared about his financial outlook on "In Depth With Graham Besinger," As for how he intends to keep Polushkin happy? "I'm going to try to be a nice guy, though," he added. "I'm going to try to pick up. I am kind of scatter-brained, you probably realized that. I know I'm in love and I know I'm a nice guy. I've been divorced three times, but all the kids love me."