Did Chip Gaines Really Have A Heart Attack? Inside The Raging Rumor

If you've spotted a headline on a dubious site claiming to have intel on Chip Gaines' "heart attack," you're not alone, because we've spotted a bevy of them, too. However, with neither Chip nor Joanna Gaines saying anything about it themselves, we're going to go ahead and say this is less of an "untold truth" about Chip and more — well, nonsense.

On the off chance that you haven't seen any of the headlines, here's the gist of it: apparently, Chip suffered a heart attack in 2019 — not just any heart attack, though. According to one of the aforementioned dubious sites, Chip had a potentially deadly widowmaker heart attack. Though it's not unheard of for people to survive widowmaker heart attacks, the odds aren't great, and MercyOne estimates that only around 12% of people who have one will survive.

With figures like that, it's a little unlikely that Chip would have had a heart attack and not spoken about it. After all, even though he and Joanna left HGTV in 2018, they went on to start their very own Magnolia brand soon after, so there would have been plenty of opportunity for them to mention it in one of their shows (or heck, even put out a statement from their brand). Plus, Chip's book "No Pain No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy" was released in 2021, and again, there was no mention of a heart attack. Considering the book delved into the challenges he's faced and overcome over the years, something tells us the time he survived a heart attack would have cracked a mention.

