Kate Middleton's Look For Royal Garden Party Proves She Has All But Given Up

Kate Middleton's glamour has evolved a lot over the years, especially since the Princess of Wales initially joined the royal family. After all, if you want to join one of the most high-profile families in the entire world, you're going to have to look the part at least to some extent. However, Kate's outfit for the 2025 Royal Garden Party suggests that she's not that interested in furthering her fashion legacy — it may even land on the list of Kate's most embarrassing makeup fails as a royal too. The future queen consort usually stuns, which makes it all the more confounding when her products appear uncharacteristically caked-on, which is exactly what happened here.

Not only that, but this year's Royal Garden Party marks yet another instance of Kate Middleton recycling outfits for public events, as she previously wore almost the exact same all-yellow ensemble for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. While there's obviously nothing wrong with running back an ensemble, this one wasn't worth dusting off, and is unlikely to impress those who have come to expect cutting-edge fashion statements from the royals. On that note, the princess's tendency to go back to the well on certain looks hasn't gone unnoticed by royal watchers. Looking on social media, you'll find that many have dubbed Kate either the "Queen" or "Princess of Rewears." Whether that's a good thing or not is entirely up to you.

