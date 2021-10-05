Which Inexpensive Dress Did Kate Middleton Just Recycle For A Public Event?

On October 5, Kate Middleton dressed for the fall weather as she wore a belted, checkered Zara dress to the University of London for a public engagement. The Daily Mail reports that The Duchess of Cambridge had worn the dress before during an outing in January 2020. She paired the dress — which cost 16 pounds or $21 USD, per the outlet — with grey heels for her visit.

According to People, Kate went to mark the visit of the university's Children of the 2020s initiative, which will study the development of children born in the new decade (and during the coronavirus pandemic) from nine months old to five years old. At the event, Kate highlighted the importance of research for children in early childhood, saying, "Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness." She added, "I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I'm delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage."

With three young children of her own, Kate will no doubt continue to support initiatives that reflect her experiences as a mom — all while looking stylish doing it.