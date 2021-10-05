Which Inexpensive Dress Did Kate Middleton Just Recycle For A Public Event?
Kate Middleton is one of the most photographed people in the world so it's expected that she always dresses to impress. From sporting her favorite Alexander McQueen coats at royal engagements to dazzling in Jenny Packham dresses for red carpet premieres, Kate has made the best-dressed lists of many news publications. Though Kate has many outfits and brands at her disposal because of her royal status, she's also been known to re-wear her outfits for public outings. Kate's fashion choices have a lot to do with her personal brand, according to The Cut. Fashion expert Elizabeth Holmes told the outlet that Kate sends a message of "not going overboard," every time she recycles her old clothing.
In keeping up with her sensible style, Kate re-wore an inexpensive dress for her latest royal engagement on October 5. Find out which dress Kate chose for her big outing and when she last wore it below.
Kate Middleton looked ready for fall in her recycled outfit
On October 5, Kate Middleton dressed for the fall weather as she wore a belted, checkered Zara dress to the University of London for a public engagement. The Daily Mail reports that The Duchess of Cambridge had worn the dress before during an outing in January 2020. She paired the dress — which cost 16 pounds or $21 USD, per the outlet — with grey heels for her visit.
According to People, Kate went to mark the visit of the university's Children of the 2020s initiative, which will study the development of children born in the new decade (and during the coronavirus pandemic) from nine months old to five years old. At the event, Kate highlighted the importance of research for children in early childhood, saying, "Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness." She added, "I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I'm delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage."
With three young children of her own, Kate will no doubt continue to support initiatives that reflect her experiences as a mom — all while looking stylish doing it.