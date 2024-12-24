Kate Middleton's Most Embarrassing Makeup Fails As A Royal
Known for her immaculate sense of style, Catherine, Princess of Wales — aka Kate Middleton — is typically one to dress to impress. Having been in the scrutinous public eye for much of her life, Middleton has undergone quite the transformation as she embodies her royal position. Although, this doesn't mean Middleton hasn't escaped controversies. From time to time Middleton has worn a few inappropriate outfits, reminding us all that she's only human. The Princess of Wales has also made some makeup blunders over the years.
Again, typically nailing her overall look, Middleton is usually seen in public with near-perfect accessories and style. Now that she is on the road to recovery from cancer, Middleton is often spotted looking dewy and fresh, maybe even occasionally showing off her killer legs. However, we all have days where things just don't come together, and Middleton is no exception. From struggles with contouring to the overuse of eyeliner, Kate Middleton has had some embarrassing makeup fails as a royal.
Kate Middleton's lack of lipstick washes out her features
Seen here attending a mental fitness workshop, it appears Kate Middleton opted for a more toned-down look. With barely any blush, no bronzer, and no lipstick, this look was probably supposed to cater towards a laid-back experience. Unfortunately, the lack of lipstick washed out Middleton's complexion. Instead of being understated, she looks a bit under the weather. It also contrasts with her heavy use of mascara — having such a dark and clumpy eyelash situation feels incongruent with the rest of the look.
Kate Middleton and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, attended a SportsAid event to raise awareness for the charity. SportsAid has helped British athletes build physical and mental resilience on their way to competing in the Olympics and Paralympics. On X, SportsAid shared how important it was for the royal couple to participate on World Mental Health day, saying, "Today's visit from The Prince and Princess of Wales is helping to raise awareness and understanding of the vital importance of supporting young people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing, recognizing how they can help themselves, as well as each other, to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life."
Kate Middleton's contour can get out of control
Kate Middleton was caught attending the Ring O'Fire Ultra Marathon on August 30, 2013 with a little too much contouring makeup on. Wanting to highlight her gorgeous cheekbones, it appears Middleton didn't know when to put the brush down. Whereas this may have looked perfect in the mirror, it's a good reminder to always double check your profile before heading out. Too much contour can have your cheeks looking streaked instead of enhanced.
The Ring O'Fire Ultra Marathon is a 135 mile foot race that skirts around the coastal paths of the Isle of Anglesey. Appearing in Holyhead — close to where Middleton and Prince William spent the early part of their marriage — the royal duo took a break from caring for then-newborn Prince George to kick off the race. It was a surprise to most competitors that Middleton and Prince William would be ringing the start bell, but one everyone happily embraced.
Kate Middleton used too much under eyeliner
Appearing at the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on November 13, 2016, Kate Middleton was trying to go for a somber look. Remembrance ceremonies in the United Kingdom are moments to pay tribute to the soldiers who were lost or harmed during war. Donning a black hat and black outfit, Middleton completed the look with heavy eyeliner — a little too heavy. Really overdoing it on the under eyeliner, Middleton unfortunately gave off more of a "racoon burglar" look than anything else.
Luckily, in recent years, Middleton has softened the eye makeup for these appearances. In a show of slowly returning to her royal duties after a long bout of dealing with cancer, Middleton made a public appearance at the Remembrance Sunday Service in November of 2024. Beaming in her new health, she also boasted a much better makeup ensemble that had everyone saying the same thing about Middleton — she's looking happy and healthy.
Kate Middleton's heavy eye makeup was unfortunate
While on a multi-day tour of Germany and Poland in 2017, Kate Middleton and husband Prince William met with then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In an effort to make a good first appearance, Middleton attempted to match her eyeshadow to her blue outfit, however the results left much to be desired. The blue eyeshadow was a bit too dark, and her mascara ended up clumping, creating an overall shadowy appearance around her eyes. Not ideal for someone who might be trying to hide their jetlag.
The 2017 tour of Germany and Poland was the second royal tour where William and Middleton brought their two children at the time, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Prince Louis wouldn't be born until the following year). The timing of the visit was a pivotal moment for the royal family, as the United Kingdom was in the throes of Brexit. According to Town & Country, the palace released a statement regarding the trip, saying, "They look forward to a busy and impactful tour and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people — such important friends of the United Kingdom — as a family."
Kate Middleton should avoid cakey eye makeup
Whereas this look should compliment the gorgeous brunette hair and hazel eyes of Kate Middleton, it seems like a bit too much of everything was applied. The eyeshadow choice is actually a great one, as the hue matches her earrings and the rest of her outfit. But the attempt at a smoky eye is too abrupt — the darker brown eyeshadow isn't blended enough, leading to an overall cakey look. Instead of highlighting her amazing features, the overdone makeup accentuates the lines around her eyes.
This final look is a good reminder to always blend your smoky eye. If this had been properly done here, it would be one of the Princess of Wales' best looks yet. However, you don't have to be afraid of making mistakes with your smoky eye, just remember to limit the amount of makeup you put on and be sure to blend, blend, blend.