The Sign Kate Middleton Is Slowly Returning To Her Royal Duties

People have been eager to see Kate Middleton return to the public eye after her abdominal surgery in January 2024. However, a couple of months after going MIA, the Princess of Wales answered the question people had been eager to find out, sharing she had been diagnosed with cancer. After her diagnosis became public, it seemed like all hope that she would return to the spotlight vanished. But Prince William and Kate's latest social media post about a recent tragedy has people thinking she's slowly returning to royal duties.

On April 13, 2024, a man in Melbourne, Australia, went on a random stabbing attack at a local shopping mall that resulted in sixth deaths. After news of the incident broke, people from all over the world were sending their condolences to those affected by the tragic situation. Even Prince William and Kate shared a post expressing their deepest sympathies to those impacted by the attack. Posting on an Instagram Story, they shared, "We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others." The royals signed off with their initials, "W & C."

Seeing the royal's statement has many believing Kate may return to public duties soon as many have wondered when and if she would come back to the limelight following her cancer diagnosis.