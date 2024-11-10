Kate Middleton Returns To Royal Duties After Chemo And Everyone Is Shouting The Same Thing

After announcing she had completed six months of chemotherapy, it seems Kate Middleton is ready to resume her public duties. In a September 2024 announcement, the Princess of Wales said she was relieved after completing her cancer treatment, saying she was excited to be "back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months." It was during this announcement that Princess Kate mentioned she hoped to be able to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph war memorial — something she was able to successfully do. Her presence certainly turned heads and left everyone saying the same thing: she looks absolutely wonderful.

At the Festival of Remembrance on November 9, Princess Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales participated in the annual ceremony dedicated to honoring veterans of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. Princess Kate has made it a point to appear at every Festival of Remembrance since 2015 — except during the global pandemic in 2020. Prince William was in supportive husband mode, often seen draping an arm around his wife throughout the ceremonies. As the Princess has not officially set a "back to work" date, this public event is a major turning point in how healthy and happy Princess Kate appears to be.