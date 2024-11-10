Kate Middleton Returns To Royal Duties After Chemo And Everyone Is Shouting The Same Thing
After announcing she had completed six months of chemotherapy, it seems Kate Middleton is ready to resume her public duties. In a September 2024 announcement, the Princess of Wales said she was relieved after completing her cancer treatment, saying she was excited to be "back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months." It was during this announcement that Princess Kate mentioned she hoped to be able to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph war memorial — something she was able to successfully do. Her presence certainly turned heads and left everyone saying the same thing: she looks absolutely wonderful.
At the Festival of Remembrance on November 9, Princess Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William. Both the Prince and Princess of Wales participated in the annual ceremony dedicated to honoring veterans of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. Princess Kate has made it a point to appear at every Festival of Remembrance since 2015 — except during the global pandemic in 2020. Prince William was in supportive husband mode, often seen draping an arm around his wife throughout the ceremonies. As the Princess has not officially set a "back to work" date, this public event is a major turning point in how healthy and happy Princess Kate appears to be.
Kate Middleton is a glowing beacon of health on the road to recovery from cancer
Looking radiant in a stunning black ensemble adorned with a poppy pin, Princess Kate had everyone whispering about how wonderful she looked following the completion of her chemotherapy. Pairing her gorgeous dress with a classically relaxed blowout, the Princess also wore her matching diamond and sapphire engagement ring — which once belonged to William's mother, the late Princess Diana.
As people took to social media to rave about the royal's glowing appearance, Prince William himself opened up about how proud he is of how his wife has handled the journey she's been on. "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," he recently told reporters (via People).
William's father, King Charles, has also been diagnosed with cancer and is currently still undergoing treatment. His wife, Queen Camilla, was absent from Remembrance festivities as she is currently resting while recovering from a chest infection. Per a release from Buckingham Palace, "Following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend's Remembrance events." Queen Camilla is expected to make a full recovery soon.