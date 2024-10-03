Kate Middleton Uses Royal Duties Return To Don Boldest Look Yet Since Cancer Reveal

The grace, poise, and strength that Catherine, Princess of Wales, exuded during her health issues inspired her supporters around the world. Included among them is Liz, a teen from Harrogate, who sought to meet with her and Prince William as part of her bucket list activities. According to the Kensington Royal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Liz, a photography enthusiast, got the special chance to share some of her work with them. "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today," read the post, alongside a shot of her and Middleton sharing a hug. "A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us."

As BBC reported back in June, Liz is living with a desmoplastic small round cell tumor and a life expectancy of six months to three years at best. Although Liz is continuing her treatment and may possibly seek care in the U.S., she's spent the previous months living out her photography dreams thanks to various industry pros who swooped in to assist her. "It's completely blown our minds. Liz has had some amazing opportunities that we would never have put on the list," shared Liz's mother, Vicky Roboyna. "I went with my dad and my friend and we got to spend time in the green room with people on the show, it was amazing," Liz shared about getting BTS access to "Would I Lie To You?"

Now, she's met Kate Middleton, who understands her plight on a personal level.