Kate Middleton Uses Royal Duties Return To Don Boldest Look Yet Since Cancer Reveal
Kate Middleton donned an incredibly bold look during her latest royal event.
After spending much of the year undergoing cancer treatments, Catherine, Princess of Wales, officially eased back into her royal duties in September. Now, she's kicked off October with an extremely special visit with Liz, a teenager with a fatal form of cancer, and she threw on a fitting look for the special occasion.
A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024
Middleton attended the visit wearing a burgundy pantsuit that has been been expertly tailored to her silhouette. Underneath, she donned a neutral-colored T-shirt, contrasting the deep, romantic tone of her suit. The future queen also wore rather daring makeup, consisting of heavily lined eyes, pink lip gloss, and rosy cheeks. And while Middleton always looks well put together, this look is much bolder than the casual ensembles that she wore during the video messages filmed amid her sabbatical from royal duties. In fact, it's almost as if she's using fashion to communicate that she's back and stronger than ever.
Kate Middleton helped fulfil the teen's bucket list
The grace, poise, and strength that Catherine, Princess of Wales, exuded during her health issues inspired her supporters around the world. Included among them is Liz, a teen from Harrogate, who sought to meet with her and Prince William as part of her bucket list activities. According to the Kensington Royal account on X, formerly known as Twitter, Liz, a photography enthusiast, got the special chance to share some of her work with them. "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today," read the post, alongside a shot of her and Middleton sharing a hug. "A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us."
As BBC reported back in June, Liz is living with a desmoplastic small round cell tumor and a life expectancy of six months to three years at best. Although Liz is continuing her treatment and may possibly seek care in the U.S., she's spent the previous months living out her photography dreams thanks to various industry pros who swooped in to assist her. "It's completely blown our minds. Liz has had some amazing opportunities that we would never have put on the list," shared Liz's mother, Vicky Roboyna. "I went with my dad and my friend and we got to spend time in the green room with people on the show, it was amazing," Liz shared about getting BTS access to "Would I Lie To You?"
Now, she's met Kate Middleton, who understands her plight on a personal level.