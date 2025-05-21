Michelle Obama's Cheeky Behavior With Single Hollywood Billionaire Is Causing A Stir

While Michelle Obama may have recently fired back at all those divorce rumors, her behavior on her recent podcast episode is sure to get the gossip flames going again. On the May 21 episode of "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the hosts talked to Brian Chesky, Airbnb's co-founder and CEO. And, Michelle's treatment of the businessman gave off some surprisingly flirty vibes.

During the episode, Chesky discussed the fact that his own home is available on Airbnb, which prompted someone to refresh the site many times in order to secure a stay there. While Chesky seemingly thought that this was just a funny anecdote, Michelle argued that she could relate to the impulse. "You know, I have to say, Brian," she began, adding, "If I'm a single girl out there and I find out that Brian Chesky is single, and I can ... stay in his house ..." Michelle's brother, Craig Robinson, quickly chimed in, saying, "Here she goes. Right to the relationship." Evidently, they knew that this was one of the more compelling moments of the episode, since they chose to open with it in the final YouTube edit.

