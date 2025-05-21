Michelle Obama's Cheeky Behavior With Single Hollywood Billionaire Is Causing A Stir
While Michelle Obama may have recently fired back at all those divorce rumors, her behavior on her recent podcast episode is sure to get the gossip flames going again. On the May 21 episode of "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson," the hosts talked to Brian Chesky, Airbnb's co-founder and CEO. And, Michelle's treatment of the businessman gave off some surprisingly flirty vibes.
During the episode, Chesky discussed the fact that his own home is available on Airbnb, which prompted someone to refresh the site many times in order to secure a stay there. While Chesky seemingly thought that this was just a funny anecdote, Michelle argued that she could relate to the impulse. "You know, I have to say, Brian," she began, adding, "If I'm a single girl out there and I find out that Brian Chesky is single, and I can ... stay in his house ..." Michelle's brother, Craig Robinson, quickly chimed in, saying, "Here she goes. Right to the relationship." Evidently, they knew that this was one of the more compelling moments of the episode, since they chose to open with it in the final YouTube edit.
It seems that Barack Obama is in on the interest in Brian Chesky's dating life
Craig Robinson was quick to playfully reassure Brian Chesky that he didn't need to take Michelle Obama's bait and discuss his love life, saying, "Brian, you don't have to feel pressure." Brian laughed before providing a little more context for Michelle's comment. "Her and her husband have tried to set me up before," he explained. Michelle added, "I'm very invested in Brian's love life."
Evidently the 43-year-old billionaire has a relationship with Michelle and Barack Obama, and it seems that they both have some stake in how Chesky's dating situation is going. He noted that Barack is "definitely very invested, and he's provided a lot of relationship advice to me actually." Based on this, it's safe to assume that Michelle's comment about Chesky's eligible bachelor status was less about flirting and more about supporting her friend. Still, considering the fact that the Barack and Michelle divorce rumors are catnip to Donald Trump's biggest suck-ups, they should probably both avoid creating any potential soundbites that make themselves seem overly interested in anyone else's relationship status until things blow over.