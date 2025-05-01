Barack & Michelle Obama Divorce Rumors Are Catnip To Trump's Biggest Suck-Ups
The more Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have attempted to squash divorce rumors, the more it has put Donald Trump supporters on the offensive. Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly — two of the most high-profile Trumpsters in the media — had a field day discussing the rumored marital woes between the Obamas. According to Carlson, Michelle is very unhappy in her marriage. "I mean, she really dislikes her husband. Super obvious," he said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on April 29. "I'm not just saying that to be catty. ... But her hostility towards the guy is unbelievable," the former Fox News host said. "Everything she says is negative," Kelly added. Carlson went on to say that one of the main reasons the Obamas' marriage has faltered is because they prioritize business and fame over family values. He also referred to Michelle as a "freakshow" that he likes "to make fun of."
Clips of Carlson and Kelly talking about the Obama divorce rumors were shared on X, and several users pointed out that the diehard Trump supporters were being hypocritical — considering Trump's own checkered marital past. "You shill for a guy who has sex with a p**n star after his wife had given birth," one tweeted, referring to the Stormy Daniels affair. Others mentioned the president's other infidelities.
Gossiping with Carlson was not the first time Kelly had smugly discussed the Obama marriage on her show. "I think she and he married the wrong people," Kelly said about Michelle and Barack on April 18. "It's amazing ― every word she says about Barack Obama is negative," the SiriusXM host said. Those types of comments caused Michelle to fire back at divorce rumors herself by discussing the inner workings of her marriage.
Michelle Obama shared a theory on the divorce rumors
Michelle Obama spoke fairly candidly when the subject of divorce rumors with Barack Obama was broached during her May 1 appearance on the "Diary of a CEO" podcast alongside her brother, Craig Robinson. "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it," the former first lady said. "I'd be like, 'And Let me tell you' ... I would be problem solving in public," Michelle added with a laugh. Her brother even joked that if there were a divorce, he'd start a podcast with Barack instead of Michelle. Earlier in the podcast, the "Becoming" author discussed how her marriage is solid not by accident, but through working together as a couple. "Because they look at me and Barack and go, '#couple goals.' And I'm like, it's hard," Michelle said.
That podcast appearance was not the first time Michelle addressed the swirling chatter that her marriage with Barack was on the rocks. During her April 7 appearance on the "Work in Progress" podcast, Michelle shared why she believed people were spreading divorce rumors. "They couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing," the former FLOTUS said.
A few weeks later, a date night between Barack and Michelle seemed to put divorce rumors at ease — at least temporarily. The pair was spotted out for dinner at Osteria Mozza, a trendy eatery in Washington, D.C., in late April. Footage was captured and shared online of the Obamas leaving the restaurant as other diners showered them with applause.