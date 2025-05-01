Barack & Michelle Obama Divorce Rumors Are Catnip To Trump's Biggest Suck-Ups

The more Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have attempted to squash divorce rumors, the more it has put Donald Trump supporters on the offensive. Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly — two of the most high-profile Trumpsters in the media — had a field day discussing the rumored marital woes between the Obamas. According to Carlson, Michelle is very unhappy in her marriage. "I mean, she really dislikes her husband. Super obvious," he said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on April 29. "I'm not just saying that to be catty. ... But her hostility towards the guy is unbelievable," the former Fox News host said. "Everything she says is negative," Kelly added. Carlson went on to say that one of the main reasons the Obamas' marriage has faltered is because they prioritize business and fame over family values. He also referred to Michelle as a "freakshow" that he likes "to make fun of."

Clips of Carlson and Kelly talking about the Obama divorce rumors were shared on X, and several users pointed out that the diehard Trump supporters were being hypocritical — considering Trump's own checkered marital past. "You shill for a guy who has sex with a p**n star after his wife had given birth," one tweeted, referring to the Stormy Daniels affair. Others mentioned the president's other infidelities.

Gossiping with Carlson was not the first time Kelly had smugly discussed the Obama marriage on her show. "I think she and he married the wrong people," Kelly said about Michelle and Barack on April 18. "It's amazing ― every word she says about Barack Obama is negative," the SiriusXM host said. Those types of comments caused Michelle to fire back at divorce rumors herself by discussing the inner workings of her marriage.

