How Former TLC Star Honey Boo Boo Really Lost So Much Money

"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" all but defined early 2010s reality TV, so one would be forgiven for thinking the show's star, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, made a decent chunk of money from the series. But that couldn't be further from the truth. In addition to the Honey Boo Boo stars not being as rich as one might think, Thompson also lost a ton of her earnings as a result of her mom's drug addiction.

It's not exactly a secret that June Shannon (aka Mama June) used a lot of her daughter's money to fund her addiction. Quite the contrary, the mother and daughter had a massive blowup on "Mama June: Family Crisis," with Shannon throwing out the equivalent of "sorry, not sorry." "It's gone! I used it in my drug addiction! Whoo!" she yelled of not being able to pay her daughter back (via People). In the same clip, Shannon also noted that some of the money went toward taking care of Honey Boo Boo, though her second-youngest daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird called that out, too, noting that as a parent, the onus fell on her to take care of the day to day, regardless of her daughter's income. "What kind of parent actually makes their kid pay for their wellbeing?" she questioned in a confessional (via Entertainment Tonight).

It bears mentioning that Honey Boo Boo ultimately did get a $35,000 check from her mom. That said, speaking to People, the "Toddlers and Tiaras" alum shared that was as far as it went. "She gave me money and was like, 'Oh, here's your money.' No, I don't think she ever was like, 'I'm sorry.'" Yikes. Making matters worse, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Thompson should really be worth around $100,000.