Today Announces Tragic Loss Of Sheinelle Jones' Husband Uche Ojeh
The "Today" show announced that Sheinelle Jones had suffered a tragic loss with the death of her husband, Uche Ojey. "With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Savannah Guthrie said on-air on May 23, 2025. The couple had been married since September 2007, and the announcement came after Jones's lengthy absence from the show.
Viewers had wondered where she had been after she had not appeared on "Today" since December 18, and Jones offered an update on Instagram on January 15. At the time, the details were scarce, as she said, "I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter." Sadly, the worst outcome came from that.
Jones gave another brief update on Instagram after her husband's death. The TV personality posted the "Today" segment about Ojeh and added, "Thank you, for all of your love and support," in the caption. As they had in the past, "Today" show hosts rallied after the death of their co-host's husband. "Sheinelle, my dearest, we love you and the kids with all of our hearts. I marvel at your strength," Guthrie wrote in the comment section. Tamron Hall was also among the fellow TV personalities to offer condolences. "Sheinelle our prayers and love are with you and your family," she replied. Looking at past posts from Jones about Ojeh shows how close the couple were.
Sheinelle Jones had shared cute details about their marriage
Details about the "Today" show cast member's marriage to Uche Ojeh make the loss even more heartbreaking. Sheinelle Jones shared a cute anecdote on-air in January 2024 when she revealed that prior to getting married, she still kept some childlike habits. "When I got married, I had Lily Debbie Allen — she's my Cabbage Patch — on my bed," Jones told Hoda Kotb while filling in for Jenna Bush Hager on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" [via People]. In fact, Jones had to be told to move the Cabbage Patch doll. "And grandma said I had to get rid of the Cabbage Patch," she added.
Jones was more than happy to swap out the doll for Ojeh, and on their 16th wedding anniversary, she gushed over him while describing how the couple fell in love in Philadelphia, the same city she was born in, and visited often after moving away as a kid. "I never imagined I'd end up having some of the best years of my life and career there, getting married in Philly," she wrote in an Instagram carousel of photos from their wedding day.
Earlier that year, Jones posted a sweet birthday tribute to Ojeh along with an Instagram slideshow that recapped their relationship. The last photo was a pic of her husband planting a kiss on her cheek. "We're just getting started. Happy Birthday," Jones wrote over the snap in February 2023. After his passing, fans flooded the comment section with condolences. "My heart hurts for you and your family," one wrote, adding, "may your beloved husband rest in peace."