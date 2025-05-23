Today Announces Tragic Loss Of Sheinelle Jones' Husband Uche Ojeh

The "Today" show announced that Sheinelle Jones had suffered a tragic loss with the death of her husband, Uche Ojey. "With profound sadness, we share this morning that Uche Ojeh, the husband of our friend and TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, has passed away after a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma," Savannah Guthrie said on-air on May 23, 2025. The couple had been married since September 2007, and the announcement came after Jones's lengthy absence from the show.

Viewers had wondered where she had been after she had not appeared on "Today" since December 18, and Jones offered an update on Instagram on January 15. At the time, the details were scarce, as she said, "I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter." Sadly, the worst outcome came from that.

Jones gave another brief update on Instagram after her husband's death. The TV personality posted the "Today" segment about Ojeh and added, "Thank you, for all of your love and support," in the caption. As they had in the past, "Today" show hosts rallied after the death of their co-host's husband. "Sheinelle, my dearest, we love you and the kids with all of our hearts. I marvel at your strength," Guthrie wrote in the comment section. Tamron Hall was also among the fellow TV personalities to offer condolences. "Sheinelle our prayers and love are with you and your family," she replied. Looking at past posts from Jones about Ojeh shows how close the couple were.

