The Tragic Rumor Circling About Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson's messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock had long-lasting effects on their relationship. But, despite their differences, Clarkson always puts her children first — and the rumors circulating that Blackstock experienced a health crisis reportedly prove that. That's because the original "American Idol" winner was said to have taken time off work to ensure her daughter and son, River Rose and Remington Alexander, could be by their dad's side during a difficult time. That's not to say she finds it easy.

In March 2025, Clarkson shared the shady way she feels about co-parenting with her ex. "There's a lot that I keep in, 'cause coparenting is fun," she sarcastically said on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast (via E! News). Co-parenting has been hard from the beginning. "The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them," a source told Us Weekly in 2020. While divorces are never easy, Clarkson, who got custody of their kids, had an added layer of difficulty since Blackstock once served as her manager.

Clarkson and Blackstock spent two years in court fighting over property and contractual obligations involving his management company. Throughout the divorce, the two didn't talk to each other at all. "Kelly and Brandon don't communicate directly regarding the kids. They use a computer program that is popular between divorcing parents involved in contentious proceedings," a source told Us Weekly in 2021. It's been a long road, but Clarkson continues to put River and Remy above her personal feelings.

