The Tragic Rumor Circling About Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson's messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock had long-lasting effects on their relationship. But, despite their differences, Clarkson always puts her children first — and the rumors circulating that Blackstock experienced a health crisis reportedly prove that. That's because the original "American Idol" winner was said to have taken time off work to ensure her daughter and son, River Rose and Remington Alexander, could be by their dad's side during a difficult time. That's not to say she finds it easy.
In March 2025, Clarkson shared the shady way she feels about co-parenting with her ex. "There's a lot that I keep in, 'cause coparenting is fun," she sarcastically said on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast (via E! News). Co-parenting has been hard from the beginning. "The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them," a source told Us Weekly in 2020. While divorces are never easy, Clarkson, who got custody of their kids, had an added layer of difficulty since Blackstock once served as her manager.
Clarkson and Blackstock spent two years in court fighting over property and contractual obligations involving his management company. Throughout the divorce, the two didn't talk to each other at all. "Kelly and Brandon don't communicate directly regarding the kids. They use a computer program that is popular between divorcing parents involved in contentious proceedings," a source told Us Weekly in 2021. It's been a long road, but Clarkson continues to put River and Remy above her personal feelings.
Brandon Blackstock was reportedly ill between March and April
Kelly Clarkson notably missed several tapings of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in March and early April 2025, sparking concerns among fans. She heightened curiosity surrounding her absence after she offered no explanation for it upon her return. In April, speculation arose suggesting the reason she had taken time off had to do with Brandon Blackstock. "Her ex-husband is sick and she took the kids to see him," a source told NewsNation. The insider gave no details, though, and no other information has come to light since.
In March, other sources contended Clarkson had to put her hosting responsibilities aside due to a "sudden family emergency," ET reported. Throughout her absence, the celebs who were supposed to be guests were asked to host instead. They reportedly weren't consulted about hosting beforehand "due to privacy reasons." During her intermittent time at work, staffers reported heightened tension. "It's just a very weird vibe now, and no one has any idea what's going on," a staffer told ET.
However, staffers were reassured that their jobs weren't on the line, suggesting Clarkson expected to return sooner rather than later. "[They say] it was a personal issue and it's now working itself out," one employee said. Indeed, by late April, employees felt the old Clarkson had reported to work. "Kelly is back to herself and all seems relatively back to normal," another staffer said. If the rumors are true, it appears that Blackstock has recovered from whatever it was that affected his health.