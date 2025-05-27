The Worst-Dressed Stars At 2025 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards ceremony is all about giving fans the power to honor the artists they adore. Unfortunately, some viewers aren't just inevitably disappointed when their favorites lose — they also have to watch them walk the red carpet in atrocious outfits.

However, when the list of performers and nominees for the 2025 AMAs was released, any self-respecting fashion fan had to feel a twinge of excitement over the prospect of getting to see what Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift would wear on the red carpet. It was also revealed that Janet Jackson (Ms. Jackson, if you're nasty) was set to take the stage for the first time in seven years, and few performers have experienced a wardrobe-related moment as monumental as her Super Bowl incident, which reportedly got her banned from the Grammys. Then there was the addition of the Hollaback Girl herself, Gwen Stefani, whose fashion choices have been both controversial and iconic — sometimes you get old Hollywood glamour punched up with punk elements; sometimes you get cultural appropriation; and sometimes you get chaotic cowgirl.

The night's host likely also gave many viewers high hopes of seeing some lewks worth tuning in for. While Jennifer Lopez's 2020 AMAs performance caused a stir because some Beyoncé fans felt that the former Mrs. Bennifer ripped off her style, Lopez did grace us with that unforgettable green Grammys dress. You'll find no such wardrobe wins among the worst-dressed AMAs attendees below.