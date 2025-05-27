The Worst-Dressed Stars At 2025 American Music Awards
The American Music Awards ceremony is all about giving fans the power to honor the artists they adore. Unfortunately, some viewers aren't just inevitably disappointed when their favorites lose — they also have to watch them walk the red carpet in atrocious outfits.
However, when the list of performers and nominees for the 2025 AMAs was released, any self-respecting fashion fan had to feel a twinge of excitement over the prospect of getting to see what Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift would wear on the red carpet. It was also revealed that Janet Jackson (Ms. Jackson, if you're nasty) was set to take the stage for the first time in seven years, and few performers have experienced a wardrobe-related moment as monumental as her Super Bowl incident, which reportedly got her banned from the Grammys. Then there was the addition of the Hollaback Girl herself, Gwen Stefani, whose fashion choices have been both controversial and iconic — sometimes you get old Hollywood glamour punched up with punk elements; sometimes you get cultural appropriation; and sometimes you get chaotic cowgirl.
The night's host likely also gave many viewers high hopes of seeing some lewks worth tuning in for. While Jennifer Lopez's 2020 AMAs performance caused a stir because some Beyoncé fans felt that the former Mrs. Bennifer ripped off her style, Lopez did grace us with that unforgettable green Grammys dress. You'll find no such wardrobe wins among the worst-dressed AMAs attendees below.
Heidi Montag's sparkly superhero outfit couldn't save her from a bad wig
The glittering sapphire blue ensemble "I'll Do It" singer Heidi Montag wore on the AMAs purple carpet was one big fashion don't. Maybe she was going for yassified Sue Storm, but her overall look was far from fantastic. She needed to use her superpower to become invisible as soon as she saw her pants' saggy crotch, and whoever sold her that lifeless, parched-looking platinum wig just might be her villain origin story (those points on her clavicle do have a bit of an evil edge).
Dora Jar was ready to solve a big mystery for AMAs viewers
When the Pop Crave X account posted a photo of Dora Jar's far-too-casual AMAs outfit, its followers responded with a chorus of the same single-word reply: "Who?" Luckily, the artist — who is one of Gracie Abrams' opening acts, FYI — was dressed to get to the bottom of this big mystery in a trench coat and galoshes. Now we just wish she'd explain why she was prepared to do it in the rain.
Heidi Klum's black gown could have been an unfinished Project Runway look
Heidi Klum has a reputation for spicing up the red carpet in sexy ensembles, but her AMAs outfit was bizarrely boxy. It gave her the shoulders of a linebacker, and its untailored top also looked unfinished. Meanwhile, her ruffled skirt looked way overworked — it's totally something a "Project Runway" contestant with terrible time management skills would create.
Jenny from the Blockchain's futuristic 'fit was a big yawn
How many times have we seen Jennifer Lopez wear embellished nude bodysuits before? We have no clue, but it felt like far too many when she took the stage in one yet again to perform "Dance Again" before dancing her bedazzled booty off to a medley of songs. Crystal embroidery designed to look like circuitry traced her curves, and she finished her look with a "Tron"-style headpiece. However, it was just the same song, second verse.
Megan Moroney was ready to help you top your baked potato
"Tennessee Orange" singer Megan Moroney totally should have finished her AMAs look with a handbag fashioned from a block of Wisconsin white cheddar. The cutouts on the bejeweled skirt of her silver column dress were giving cheese grater, which was enough in and of itself to make the dress deserving of a shredding from the fashion police. But on top of that, she looked stiff and uncomfortable in her gown, possibly because all those shimmery embellishments were making it too heavy.
Kehlani should have left her dishrag dress beside the kitchen sink
It's nights like this when you need a designer on speed dial. When Kehlani looked at herself in the mirror before leaving for the AMAs, she should have made a last-minute wardrobe change. Her take on the tired old naked dress was a tad tacky, thanks to the sheer fabric slashing across her thighs and the inelegantly draped silver fabric barely covering her breasts and nether region. The addition of dark crystals also left the dress looking a bit dirty — it's like she grabbed a sparkly dishrag, tried to wipe them off, and just created a muddled mess.
Shaboozey's plaid chaps were a tipsy-turvy choice
After a boozy night, some online shoppers might make purchases that they later regret. But it would probably take quite a few double shots of whiskey for most people to put the Western-inspired outfit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer Shaboozey wore at the AMAs in their shopping cart. His rhinestones, vest, silver belt buckle, and spiffy tie on his shirt were already borderline overkill, and then he had to go and try out the pants-on-pants trend with patterned denim and plaid chaps — with a matching blazer, to boot. His overstuffed ensemble would have even the most ostentatious of rodeo clowns shaking their heads.
Becky G looked ready for some GTL
For those of a certain generation, leopard-print tube dresses will always be synonymous with "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. They are also uninspired and overdone. Becky G did try to upgrade her ensemble with some mob wife aesthetic elements: a matching wrap and heels with snakes of gold slithering up her ankles. However, the "Shower" singer was just a hair bump and a bad Donald Trump tan away from looking like she subscribes to the gym, tan, laundry lifestyle.