Blake Shelton Proves He's Washed Up At 2025 AMAs & We're Sure Miranda Lambert Is Laughing

The American Music Awards has long been one of the biggest nights in music — and pop culture in general. Over the years, the AMAs has given us some truly unforgettable (and downright chaotic) moments: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's infamous matching denim, Kanye West storming out after losing Best New Artist (peak Ye behavior), and Lady Gaga making her grand entrance on a mechanical horse. This year, though, the drama didn't come from jaw-dropping fashion or backstage antics — it came from the headliner lineup. Fans were left scratching their heads when Blake Shelton was revealed as a top-billed performer. Shelton is no stranger to awards shows, sure, but the CMAs and ACMs are more his speed. The AMAs? Not so much.

Is this karma for how things went down with Miranda Lambert? Maybe. Many couldn't help but roll their eyes and question why a country crooner many consider past his prime was taking center stage at a show meant to celebrate what's hot right now. Yes, he's nabbed a few AMA trophies in recent years, but this was his first time actually performing on the AMA stage — and funnily enough, it did not go smoothly. A chunk of his set ended up getting muted on the live stream, leaving viewers confused — and completely unimpressed. "I can't hear Blake Shelton? Just fake clapping and cheers??? Lmaooo," one viewer tweeted, with another saying, "Eeeeeeek! No sound for Blake Shelton. Somebody's getting fired for this." Suffice it to say, this wasn't exactly Shelton's shining moment.

