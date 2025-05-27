Jennifer Lopez's Middle Finger To Ben Affleck At 2025 AMAs Backfires Miserably

Nothing is going to stop Jennifer Lopez's post-divorce comeback, though. The AMAs kiss was the first of many signs that the "On The Floor" hitmaker is eager for this new chapter. Ahead of the award show, Lopez told People that "it seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy." She will be jetting overseas in July 2025 for her "Up All Night Live" tour. "Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal," Lopez added.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck is feeling a similar freedom to his ex-wife post-divorce settlement. In March 2025, a source told Page Six that the "Good Will Hunting" actor is "happier than he's been in years" and is "in a much better mood lately." Affleck has been getting cozy with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. We suggest that the Oscar winner try to venture out into the dating scene and stay away from anyone named Jennifer — he can even take a page out of Lopez's performative AMAs playbook and experiment!