Jennifer Lopez's Middle Finger To Ben Affleck At 2025 AMAs Backfires Miserably
Jenny from the Block was pulling out all the stops to prove she's over Ben Affleck at the 2025 American Music Awards. Jennifer Lopez hosted the May 26 award show and opened the evening with a jaw-dropping dance routine to a medley of this year's top songs, including Billie Eilish's "Birds of a Feather" and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." But one move during the performance had fans turning off the TV and heading straight to social media.
In the middle of her electric, six-minute routine, J.Lo let her shady side shine and locked lips with a few of her male and female backup dancers. The singer, whose divorce from Affleck was finalized in January 2025, seemingly sent a message to her ex-husband that she has no problem moving on — even with her crew, apparently. Viewers of the AMAs, however, didn't see this as a power move, but as a weird attempt for attention.
X (formerly Twitter) users did not hold back. "Embarrassing," one person simply wrote. "Desperate," another opined. It was a unanimous response. Someone else suggested that she was "trying to be relevant." Sorry J.Lo, but Britney Spears and Madonna did it first at the 2003 Video Music Awards.
Jennifer Lopez is not shy about how she feels post-divorce
Nothing is going to stop Jennifer Lopez's post-divorce comeback, though. The AMAs kiss was the first of many signs that the "On The Floor" hitmaker is eager for this new chapter. Ahead of the award show, Lopez told People that "it seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy." She will be jetting overseas in July 2025 for her "Up All Night Live" tour. "Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal," Lopez added.
Ben Affleck is feeling a similar freedom to his ex-wife post-divorce settlement. In March 2025, a source told Page Six that the "Good Will Hunting" actor is "happier than he's been in years" and is "in a much better mood lately." Affleck has been getting cozy with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. We suggest that the Oscar winner try to venture out into the dating scene and stay away from anyone named Jennifer — he can even take a page out of Lopez's performative AMAs playbook and experiment!