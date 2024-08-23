Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Behavior Amid His J. Lo Divorce Has Everyone Suspecting The Same Thing

Ben Affleck has been getting close with Jennifer Garner in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez. Reportedly, the relationship with Affleck was a source of tension between Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller. The "Hustlers" star officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, but stated in the filings that the couple had been separated since April 26. During that time, the "Air" actor had been spending a lot of extra time with the mother of his kids, which some took as a sign of possible reconciliation.

Apparently, Miller was unhappy with how much energy Garner was using on her ex. "John doesn't like sharing Jen and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben," a source told the Daily Mail on August 22. A day earlier, Life & Style reported that Miller was so frustrated that he called it off with the "Deadpool & Wolverine" actor. "He doesn't enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention," an insider said. "Jen's had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll," they added. Apparently, Affleck had turned to Garner for "advice and support" while he navigated the rocky waters of his failing marriage with Lopez.

It was not only Miller, but fans also noticed that Garner had been spending a lot of time with her ex. "I'm just wondering, when was the last time Jennifer Garner was seen with her man," a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I've never seen a photo of them together! She's always been with Ben," another added. Fans also pointed out that Garner having access to Affleck's apartment was a sign of their relationship intensifying.