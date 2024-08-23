Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner's Behavior Amid His J. Lo Divorce Has Everyone Suspecting The Same Thing
Ben Affleck has been getting close with Jennifer Garner in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez. Reportedly, the relationship with Affleck was a source of tension between Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller. The "Hustlers" star officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, but stated in the filings that the couple had been separated since April 26. During that time, the "Air" actor had been spending a lot of extra time with the mother of his kids, which some took as a sign of possible reconciliation.
Apparently, Miller was unhappy with how much energy Garner was using on her ex. "John doesn't like sharing Jen and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben," a source told the Daily Mail on August 22. A day earlier, Life & Style reported that Miller was so frustrated that he called it off with the "Deadpool & Wolverine" actor. "He doesn't enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention," an insider said. "Jen's had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll," they added. Apparently, Affleck had turned to Garner for "advice and support" while he navigated the rocky waters of his failing marriage with Lopez.
It was not only Miller, but fans also noticed that Garner had been spending a lot of time with her ex. "I'm just wondering, when was the last time Jennifer Garner was seen with her man," a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I've never seen a photo of them together! She's always been with Ben," another added. Fans also pointed out that Garner having access to Affleck's apartment was a sign of their relationship intensifying.
Jennifer Garner's late night visit to Ben Affleck's place
Jennifer Garner stopped by Ben Affleck's home for his birthday on August 15. It was a low-key affair, as "The Accountant" actor just hung out with family. Jennifer Lopez also stopped by to give him birthday wishes only days before filing the divorce papers. It was likely easier for Garner to visit as she had previously been given the security code to enter the apartment. "Other people have to be buzzed in, but not Jen. She can come and go whenever she wants," a source told InTouch in June. Seeing the former couple be that comfortable was not wholly surprising as Garner and Affleck lived together after their divorce.
Not only did Garner have the code to her ex's bachelor pad, but footage caught her using that to make a late night visit in June. Some believed she seemed a little tipsy – a detail that was not missed by fans when reports circulated that she and John Miller were having relationship issues. "I'm surprised John Miller didn't dump Jennifer Garner when he saw this video of her outside Ben Affleck's rental, drunk and gleeful," an X user commented.
In addition to the birthday hang, Affleck spent the day with Garner on August 20, as the parents dropped off their daughter, Violet Affleck, at Yale University together. This was notable because it wound up being the day that Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from the "Gone Girl" actor, which was also the two-year anniversary of their second marriage. Some believed Lopez filed the divorce that day as a pointed knife at Affleck.