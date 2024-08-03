Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller's Take On Ben Affleck Doesn't Surprise Us
The rumors about problems in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage aren't going away, with things looking pretty bleak for the couple. In May, Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner, was seen visiting him at his bachelor pad amid reports that he had left his shared mansion with Lopez. "Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo," a source told the Daily Mail. "She did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together."
But Garner's involvement in her ex's problems hasn't been easy on her boyfriend, John Miller. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Cali Group CEO is fed up with the "Alias" star being Affleck's therapist. "Of course, it bothers John that Jen is so hyper-focused on her ex-husband," a source shared. "He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn't mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband's issues with his current wife."
The insider added, "John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn't his girlfriend's responsibility to play babysitter to him." It looks as if Garner has listened to Miller as, despite wanting to help her ex-husband, she made the decision to remove herself from the situation.
Jennifer Garner distanced herself from Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's reported separation from Jennifer Lopez didn't just weigh heavily on him, but on Jennifer Garner as well. But after acting as his sounding board, the "Yes Day" actor finally said "no" to Affleck. "Jen eventually got to a place where she was like, 'Sorry, figure this out yourself,'" a source told the Daily Mail, adding, "She cares about JLo and cares about their kids and how it will affect all of them. But in the end, it is not Jen's circus, not Jen's monkeys and she is done playing marriage counselor to her ex-husband and his wife."
Amber Kelleher-Andrews, co-CEO of the matchmaking service Kelleher International, told Nicki Swift that having such a close bond with an ex can cause issues with a current partner. "Factors such as style of communication, emotional maturity, co-parenting dynamics, maintaining respect for privacy, and individual needs must all be considered. Maintaining boundaries and awareness around where your loyalty lies prevent conflicts as well," she stated.
Kelleher-Andrews also believes that "triangulation," which is relying on a third person to mediate issues, is a major disruptor to a relationship, so Garner backing away from Affleck was a good call. She stated, "Recognizing the many pitfalls of triangulation when they come up and addressing them at the moment is key for maintaining respect between the three people involved, as well as providing healthy, secure relationships for the children."
Jennifer Garner is taking things slow with John Miller
It took only a year for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to have a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding after getting back together in 2021, but you won't see Jennifer Garner jump in head-first with John Miller. Despite the drama, it looks as if Garner and Miller are still going strong — but unlike Affleck, the mom of three isn't ready to tie the knot anytime soon.
"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part ... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good," she told People in 2021.
According to OK!, Garner turned down a proposal from Miller because she wanted to put her kids with Affleck first. The good news is that Affleck approves of the relationship but doesn't butt into his ex's affairs. "Jennifer keeps out of his relationship with [Lopez] and he doesn't pry into the situation with John. That's not something either of them would interfere in," a source shared.