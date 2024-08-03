Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller's Take On Ben Affleck Doesn't Surprise Us

The rumors about problems in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage aren't going away, with things looking pretty bleak for the couple. In May, Affleck's ex, Jennifer Garner, was seen visiting him at his bachelor pad amid reports that he had left his shared mansion with Lopez. "Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo," a source told the Daily Mail. "She did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together."

But Garner's involvement in her ex's problems hasn't been easy on her boyfriend, John Miller. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Cali Group CEO is fed up with the "Alias" star being Affleck's therapist. "Of course, it bothers John that Jen is so hyper-focused on her ex-husband," a source shared. "He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn't mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband's issues with his current wife."

The insider added, "John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn't his girlfriend's responsibility to play babysitter to him." It looks as if Garner has listened to Miller as, despite wanting to help her ex-husband, she made the decision to remove herself from the situation.