The Spicy Secret To Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Decades-Long Romance Makes So Much Sense

Four decades is a long time to keep the spark alive in a relationship, especially by Hollywood standards, but Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are not your ordinary celebrity couple. Together, they've stood the test of time and outlasted plenty of A-list relationships — even power couples like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, for example. People often ask what's kept them going strong all these years, but first, some quick facts about their love story: they met in 1966, have four children, and despite being together for decades, have taken a firm, unapologetic stance against marriage. (It's one of the many strange things about Hawn and Russell's relationship.) Both agree that skipping the wedding bells has allowed their relationship — and each other — to flourish. "I would have been long divorced if I ever married [Kurt]," Hawn, who has two ex-husbands, told Loose Women in 2016. "After all these years, you think, 'Why? Is it not working?' What is marriage gonna do?"

Advertisement

In 2020, Hawn did an interview with the Radio Times and discussed her secret for keeping things fresh with Russell. Her advice? Make time for date nights, try something new every once in a while, and always remember to have a little fun! There's no exact formula, as they do whatever feels right in the moment. "We just kind of say, 'What do you feel like? What do you want to do? Do you want to watch something?'" Russell explained to Us Weekly, noting their family also plays a big role in keeping their relationship fun and full of life. They also make it a point to keep things spicy.