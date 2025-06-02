The Spicy Secret To Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Decades-Long Romance Makes So Much Sense
Four decades is a long time to keep the spark alive in a relationship, especially by Hollywood standards, but Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are not your ordinary celebrity couple. Together, they've stood the test of time and outlasted plenty of A-list relationships — even power couples like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, for example. People often ask what's kept them going strong all these years, but first, some quick facts about their love story: they met in 1966, have four children, and despite being together for decades, have taken a firm, unapologetic stance against marriage. (It's one of the many strange things about Hawn and Russell's relationship.) Both agree that skipping the wedding bells has allowed their relationship — and each other — to flourish. "I would have been long divorced if I ever married [Kurt]," Hawn, who has two ex-husbands, told Loose Women in 2016. "After all these years, you think, 'Why? Is it not working?' What is marriage gonna do?"
In 2020, Hawn did an interview with the Radio Times and discussed her secret for keeping things fresh with Russell. Her advice? Make time for date nights, try something new every once in a while, and always remember to have a little fun! There's no exact formula, as they do whatever feels right in the moment. "We just kind of say, 'What do you feel like? What do you want to do? Do you want to watch something?'" Russell explained to Us Weekly, noting their family also plays a big role in keeping their relationship fun and full of life. They also make it a point to keep things spicy.
Goldie Hawn says 'good sex' is key to lasting romance with Russell
Another key to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's enduring love? Sex and intimacy. Speaking to E! News' Marc Malkin at her Love-In gala in 2024, the "Private Benjamin" star said having an active sex life with Russell has benefited their relationship. "People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer," Hawn told the host. "But it's not just because of the act — it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."
It's something the actor has touched on in previous interviews as well, noting that sex is important in any romantic relationship and that things can start to drift once couples stop trying. Russell agreed. "At the end of the day, love conquers all, and that's all you can go with," he said, according to Fox 7 Austin.
And even then, they always knew how to keep things exciting. Appearing on "Conan" in 2017, Russell recalled getting intimate with Hawn on their first date while filming their movie "Swing Shift" in 1983. "We ended up going to a house that she was renovating and, uh, had to break into the house because it was locked off." The next thing they knew, they were upstairs having sex. However, a neighbor must've spotted them sneaking in as police soon came over to check on the property. "She [Goldie] said, 'Easy guys, I own the house, it's okay.' And [the police], they kind of look at us and said, 'Why don't you get a hotel room?' So we did."