Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Can't Quit Body-Hugging Mini Dresses (With Legs For Days)
Ainsley Earhardt has been flaunting her killer legs on "Fox & Friends" in a parade of minidresses, and that trend continued on May 30 when she participated in a segment called "Adulting 101." During the segment, Earhardt was outside with a member of AAA who was showing the correct way to change a tire. Perhaps in an effort to show that a tire issue would arise at any moment, the Fox personality was wearing an outfit that was ill-suited for the task as she sported an emerald green minidress.
It was a sleeveless number with thick shoulder straps, and the dress cinched at the midsection and clung tightly against her figure. The skirt was quite short for an on-air look — never mind changing a tire — with a high hemline that offered viewers an eyeful of Earhardt's lethal legs in the short dress. Earhardt accessorized with some bracelets and finished the look with a pair of nude-colored high heels.
Ainsley Earhardt is a fan of minidresses
Taking to Instagram, the TV host uploaded the segment to her Instagram page, and the clip showed her in various compromising positions as she attempted to assist in swapping out the tire on the vehicle. Those angles only gave viewers more glimpses of her toned legs. Near the end of the clip, a co-host came over and razzed Ainsley Earhardt for not being able to complete the task. "I'm in a dress!" she responded with laughter.
Body-hugging minidresses had become a uniform of sorts for Earhardt, as only days earlier she wore a similarly leggy outfit. Multiple times in the month of May, Earhardt showcased her killer legs on "Fox & Friends," as was the case on May 27 when she wore a royal blue minidress. Similar to the tire change segment ensemble, the blue piece was sleeveless, but it had a high neckline. The top of that dress fit snugly to her chest, but it was the skirt that caught the attention of viewers. Earhardt posted a photo from set that day to Instagram where she posed alongside guest Dr. Mike Varshavski. Followers were not only able to see Earhardt's toned arms in the sleeveless piece, but her legs were on display with a hemline that was multiple inches above her knees.
Fans left thirsty comments about Ainsley Earhardt's leggy dresses
The barrage of minidresses started early in the month when Ainsley Earhardt and her "Fox & Friends" co-hosts donned festive hats in anticipation of the Kentucky Derby. Earhardt's bright pink asymmetrical headwear was attention-grabbing, but it was her tight-fitting minidress that caused a stir. She wore a red dress that was a similar style to the other ones she would wear later that month, as it was sleeveless and had a plunging neckline. That number wrapped tightly around her waist and highlighted her fit physique.
Earhardt uploaded a two-photo Instagram post of the "Fox & Friends" crew seated on the set's curvy couch. The angles of those snaps only further highlighted the high hemline of the outfit, which gave fans a view of her killer legs. Unsurprisingly, this led to a slew of thirsty comments. "Forget about the hat, you see that dress," one follower wrote. "She looked red HOT in that red dress, & yes showing off her Beauitful [sic] Sexy legs," another fan added.