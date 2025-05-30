Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Can't Quit Body-Hugging Mini Dresses (With Legs For Days)

Taking to Instagram, the TV host uploaded the segment to her Instagram page, and the clip showed her in various compromising positions as she attempted to assist in swapping out the tire on the vehicle. Those angles only gave viewers more glimpses of her toned legs. Near the end of the clip, a co-host came over and razzed Ainsley Earhardt for not being able to complete the task. "I'm in a dress!" she responded with laughter.

Body-hugging minidresses had become a uniform of sorts for Earhardt, as only days earlier she wore a similarly leggy outfit. Multiple times in the month of May, Earhardt showcased her killer legs on "Fox & Friends," as was the case on May 27 when she wore a royal blue minidress. Similar to the tire change segment ensemble, the blue piece was sleeveless, but it had a high neckline. The top of that dress fit snugly to her chest, but it was the skirt that caught the attention of viewers. Earhardt posted a photo from set that day to Instagram where she posed alongside guest Dr. Mike Varshavski. Followers were not only able to see Earhardt's toned arms in the sleeveless piece, but her legs were on display with a hemline that was multiple inches above her knees.

