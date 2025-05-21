Ainsley Earhardt Exposes Her Lethal Legs In Shortest Fox News Dress Yet

Ainsley Earhardt put her killer legs on display once again as the "Fox & Friends" crew geared up for the Indianapolis 500. The show's Instagram page uploaded a carousel on May 20 of the hosts prepping for the race. In the first slide, Earhardt was seen with her co-hosts in Fox Square and was wearing a plum-colored dress with a cream-colored jacket that came down to her knees. That ensemble offered a glimpse of her toned stems, but she fully flaunted her lethal legs in the fourth photo in the post.

Advertisement

Earhardt wore a red dress with buttons running up the length of the front, a collared neckline, and long sleeves. The Fox personality completed the look with a pair of matching red high heels. It was a loose-fitting dress that did little to showcase her fit figure, but the high hemline came several inches above her knees and offered an eyeful of her toned legs. Fans popped up in the comment section to gush over Earhardt. "Ainsley is so sew [fire emoji] hot hot hot," one wrote. Several thirsty commenters were pleased with her choice of dress.

Earlier in the month, another sporting event inspired Earhardt to wear an outfit that showed off her legs on "Fox & Friends." In preparation for the Kentucky Derby, she uploaded two Instagram pics on May 2 of her and her co-hosts sporting Derby hats. Along with an asymmetrical hat, she rocked an attention-grabbing red dress. That dress was a similar shade of red as her Indy 500 outfit, and fans were given a view of her legs as she sat on the curvy in-studio couch. Days later, she continued the trend of wearing leg-baring outfits.

Advertisement