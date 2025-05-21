Ainsley Earhardt Exposes Her Lethal Legs In Shortest Fox News Dress Yet
Ainsley Earhardt put her killer legs on display once again as the "Fox & Friends" crew geared up for the Indianapolis 500. The show's Instagram page uploaded a carousel on May 20 of the hosts prepping for the race. In the first slide, Earhardt was seen with her co-hosts in Fox Square and was wearing a plum-colored dress with a cream-colored jacket that came down to her knees. That ensemble offered a glimpse of her toned stems, but she fully flaunted her lethal legs in the fourth photo in the post.
Earhardt wore a red dress with buttons running up the length of the front, a collared neckline, and long sleeves. The Fox personality completed the look with a pair of matching red high heels. It was a loose-fitting dress that did little to showcase her fit figure, but the high hemline came several inches above her knees and offered an eyeful of her toned legs. Fans popped up in the comment section to gush over Earhardt. "Ainsley is so sew [fire emoji] hot hot hot," one wrote. Several thirsty commenters were pleased with her choice of dress.
Earlier in the month, another sporting event inspired Earhardt to wear an outfit that showed off her legs on "Fox & Friends." In preparation for the Kentucky Derby, she uploaded two Instagram pics on May 2 of her and her co-hosts sporting Derby hats. Along with an asymmetrical hat, she rocked an attention-grabbing red dress. That dress was a similar shade of red as her Indy 500 outfit, and fans were given a view of her legs as she sat on the curvy in-studio couch. Days later, she continued the trend of wearing leg-baring outfits.
Some fans thinks Ainsley Earhardt's shows too much leg
On May 7, Ainsley Earhardt uploaded two Instagram photos after attending the Central Park Conservancy Luncheon. Similar to her Kentucky Derby-themed outfit, the "Fox & Friends" host wore an asymmetrical hat and a dress that flaunted her legs, but this time it was a bright pink number with a high neckline and short sleeves. It included a thin belt around the waist that helped pull the fabric closer to her figure, plus the skirt had a high hemline that gave fans a peek at her tanned legs.
In addition to the large hat, the TV personality accessorized with a pink designer bag that was several shades lighter than her dress. She also opted for a pair of nude-colored pumps with excessively high heels that helped accentuate her legs. Her followers applauded the luncheon look in the comments, but several noted that the shoes were likely not ideal for long walks.
Even though many fans fawn over Earhardt's figure in high-hemmed dresses, not all of them appreciate her leg-baring looks. She caused a stir when she joined the kickline of the Radio City Rockettes on "Fox & Friends" in December 2024. She sported a body-hugging red dress that had a slit in the skirt, and Earhardt's killer legs were on display while high kicking next to the Rockettes. Her form-fitting outfit wrapped tightly around her waist and kept her from kicking too high while performing the dance number. One fan thought Earhardt should have followed the Rockettes' lead and worn pantyhose with the dress. "AINSLEY going bare looks really tacky and trashy and not dressed," they commented on an Instagram video Earhardt uploaded of her in the kickline.