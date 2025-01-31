Ainsley Earhardt's Legs Can't Distract From Her Worst Fox & Friends Look Yet
Ainsley Earhardt's killer legs are often the focus of her looks on "Fox & Friends," but even they couldn't save her latest fashion disaster. On January 28, 2025, the popular Fox News anchor joined her co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Lawrence Jones for an interview with former NFL star Julian Edelman ahead of the Super Bowl LIX Championship. Earhardt, who is newly engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sean Hannity, dressed up for the occasion in a leg-baring ensemble featuring a black long-sleeved top and a red ruffled skirt. Her hair was sleek and blow-dried to perfection, and the TV personality accessorized with minimal jewelry and a pair of shiny black pumps. Sadly, the ensemble was a total flop, making it one of Earhardt's worst fashion moments ever.
As seen in the image above, the black top clashed heavily with the bold red skirt, resulting in an awkward and unflattering silhouette. It also gave the distinct impression that Earhardt didn't put much thought into her outfit, as though she'd simply grabbed whatever pieces she could find in her closet before rushing out the door. Surprisingly, this wasn't the first time the TV personality chose this particular pairing, since Earhardt wore the exact same ensemble during a "Fox & Friends" episode featuring former football pro Rob Gronkowski and his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek.
In the comments section of an October 2023 Instagram post, which showed the trio posing for a snap on Fox Square with Kilmeade, fans reacted to Earhardt's questionable wardrobe choice. "Ainsley has never looked happier. [...] I love that black and red combo," one gushed. However, others were less enthusiastic. "FOX IS HITTING BOTTOM NOW. THAT BLACK TOP NEEDS TO GO AND THAT RED DRESS NEEDS TO GO," another complained.
Ainsley Earhardt has accentuated her legs with better (and worse) outfits
Notably, Ainsley Earhardt also wore this ill-fitting combo during a July 2022 episode featuring the Christian band We The Kingdom, which was broadcast live from Fox Square in New York City. In photos uploaded to Instagram, the Fox News stalwart rocks a black quarter-sleeve top with the same red skirt she donned for her interview with Julian Edelman in January. Only this time, Earhardt tucked her top in to better accentuate her waist and hips. Surprisingly, this managed to make her ensemble work (somewhat, at least), and she completed her outfit with the same black pumps and gold jewelry. The news anchor also styled her hair in soft curls rather than straight.
In 2021, Earhardt brought out her ruffled skirt once again for another photograph with police officers and country music singer Jordan Oaks. On this occasion, the TV personality paired it with a long sleeved cut-out top, which she also tucked into the waistband of her skirt. Once again, Earhardt opted for her shiny black heels to finish off her ensemble. While often admired for her chic fashion choices, it's worth noting that Earhardt hasn't been immune to the occasional fashion disaster.
For instance, during a "Fox & Friends" episode featuring country superstar Jelly Roll, the Fox News host sported a figure-hugging light green dress that was better suited for a nightclub than a morning show. She also strayed from her usual polished style with a blue zip-up dress during a November 2022 interview with Metal Art of Wisconsin co-founder, Shane Henderson. Still, that was a major upgrade compared to a February 2020 episode where Earhardt showcased her gorgeous legs once again in a geometric dress that, sadly, screamed tacky rather than chic.