Ainsley Earhardt's Legs Can't Distract From Her Worst Fox & Friends Look Yet

Ainsley Earhardt's killer legs are often the focus of her looks on "Fox & Friends," but even they couldn't save her latest fashion disaster. On January 28, 2025, the popular Fox News anchor joined her co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Lawrence Jones for an interview with former NFL star Julian Edelman ahead of the Super Bowl LIX Championship. Earhardt, who is newly engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sean Hannity, dressed up for the occasion in a leg-baring ensemble featuring a black long-sleeved top and a red ruffled skirt. Her hair was sleek and blow-dried to perfection, and the TV personality accessorized with minimal jewelry and a pair of shiny black pumps. Sadly, the ensemble was a total flop, making it one of Earhardt's worst fashion moments ever.

John Lamparski/Getty

As seen in the image above, the black top clashed heavily with the bold red skirt, resulting in an awkward and unflattering silhouette. It also gave the distinct impression that Earhardt didn't put much thought into her outfit, as though she'd simply grabbed whatever pieces she could find in her closet before rushing out the door. Surprisingly, this wasn't the first time the TV personality chose this particular pairing, since Earhardt wore the exact same ensemble during a "Fox & Friends" episode featuring former football pro Rob Gronkowski and his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

In the comments section of an October 2023 Instagram post, which showed the trio posing for a snap on Fox Square with Kilmeade, fans reacted to Earhardt's questionable wardrobe choice. "Ainsley has never looked happier. [...] I love that black and red combo," one gushed. However, others were less enthusiastic. "FOX IS HITTING BOTTOM NOW. THAT BLACK TOP NEEDS TO GO AND THAT RED DRESS NEEDS TO GO," another complained.